Mark Zuckerberg Shared His McDonald's Order & It's An Absolute Feast For One Person
"It's so delicious..."
Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg shared his McDonald’s order on Threads, and it sounds like he needs a lot of junk food to fuel his new love for martial arts.
Zuckerberg responded to a McDonald’s Thread (is that what we’re calling it?) on Tuesday in which the brand asked a simple question: “Y’all want anything from McDonald’s?”
Zuck jumped into the replies to share his order: “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?”
UFC star Mike Davis quickly showed up to scold the Facebook founder for that order, saying: “You’re in camp! No McDonalds.”
"Camp" refers to Zuckerberg's recent obsession with mixed martial arts and Brazilian jiujitsu in particular, as the Facebook founder has been training hard for the last year or so. He's had several UFC stars give him pointers along the way, and he revealed in photos last month that he's now absolutely shredded.
Zuckerberg's McDonald's order might sound like a skit from I Think You Should Leave, but he defended his meal in a Threads reply, saying that he's not cutting weight so he actually needs the extra fuel. "I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity," he wrote. "And it's so delicious..."
The average adult needs about 2,000 calories per day, although an active 39-year-old like Zuckerberg may need about 2,900 in a day, according to the Canada Food Guide.
So how many calories are in Zuckerberg's order?
We did the math based on the McDonald's nutritional guide and it's well over 3,000 calories in a single meal, although he could be pushing 4,000 depending on how many side cheeseburgers he orders. Here's the breakdown:
- 20 Chicken Nuggets - 830 calories
- Quarter Pounder With Cheese - 530 calories
- Large French Fries - 530 calories
- Regular Oreo McFlurry - 570 calories
- Baked Apple Pie - 270 calories
- Cheeseburger - 290 calories each
The photo shows he failed to mention a couple of huge milkshakes or iced coffees, and there are at least three "side cheeseburgers" on the table with him.
Zuckerberg has apparently won a few jiu jitsu tournaments since he started this whole MMA thing, although he's recently had his eye on a more epic and bizarre showdown: a potential cage match with Elon Musk.
The billionaires have more or less said they'd be into a cage fight with one another, although they haven't fully committed to it. The whole thing is giving "let's meet at the flagpole after school" vibes, with each of them posting selfies of their training regimens on their respective social media platforms.
Whether or not they step into the ring, Zuckerberg is already eating Musk's lunch in the social media game. He launched Threads earlier this summer as a direct competitor to Twitter, which has been bleeding money and losing advertisers ever since Musk took over and remade the platform in his image.
Elon actually seemed to take a page out of Zuck's playbook in July when he decided to rebrand Twitter as "X" amid all the bad headlines — something Zuckerberg did in 2021 when he declared that Meta would be the new name of the parent company that runs Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Musk hasn't shared his McDonald's preferences lately, although he did use an "I (love) Canada" shirt to make a sex joke this week, so the whole X era is off to a great start.
Watch out, Zuck!