Metro Workers Could Strike In The GTA Soon & Here's What It Means For Your Next Grocery Shop
Shoppers are being asked to show support for grocery workers by respecting the picket line.
Workers at Metro locations in the GTA could be going on strike soon and that could have an impact on your grocery shop.
Narcity spoke to the company and the union representing employees to find out what you need to know about if Metro grocery store workers walk off the job.
On Thursday, July 13, it was announced that Unifor has set a strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 for more than 3,700 frontline grocery workers at Metro stores across Toronto and the surrounding areas.
If a deal isn't reached and a strike goes ahead, there are 27 stores that will be affected by a labour withdrawal of Metro employees.
Before the negotiations started back in June, Unifor members at Metro had voted 100% in favour of strike action in the event that no agreement can be made.
Narcited reached out to the grocery company about the potential for workers to strike at some locations in Ontario and Metro said that it is currently bargaining with Unifor Local 414 on the renewal of the collective agreement.
"We are committed to working with the union to reach an agreement that meets the needs of our employees while enabling the company to have the flexibility it needs to meet and exceed our customer’s needs and expectations," Metro said.
Unifor Local 414, which represents these Metro employees, told Narcity that it will officially be on strike if a satisfactory agreement isn't reached by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.
"Workers deserve to be able to afford food, rent, and to support their family's basic needs," the union said. "Metro workers are looking for fair pay, better access to health and sick leave benefits, and stable work hours."
Unifor Local 414 also shared with Narcity that workers are looking to get "their fair share" of the record-breaking profits Metro has made "during an affordability crisis."
According to the union, the Canadian grocer's net earnings were $922 million in 2022 which is the most money the company has ever raked in.
If you're wondering what this strike means for your next grocery shops at Metro, the union told Narcity that all frontline workers at affected Metro stores in the GTA are members of the bargaining unit.
However, that doesn't include the store manager, assistant store managers, pharmacists and some third-party vendors.
Members of the Unifor bargaining unit include all full-time and part-time store clerks in all departments, cashiers, and managers of departments like meat, deli, produce, grocery, and more.
"We encourage customers to call their Metro store to voice their support of workers' demands for fair pay, better access to benefits, and stable work hours," Unifor Local 414 said.
You should also call your local Metro store to confirm what store operations are in the event of a strike, including if the location will remain open and if some departments like the deli will be closed.
"We request that customers show support for frontline grocery workers by respecting the picket line if stores are open," the union said.
Narcity asked both Metro and Unifor which grocery store locations in the GTA would be impacted by a strike if a deal isn't reached but no specifics were provided.
Recently, a report from Competition Bureau Canada looked at the state of the country's grocery industry, analyzed the shopping habits of Canadians and showed how grocery prices can get cheaper.
Through a survey of Canadian shoppers, it was revealed that the most popular grocery stores in Canada are Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Costco, and Walmart — with Loblaws, Sobeys, and Metro being Canada's three largest grocers.
Most people, 49%, said they typically buy groceries at Loblaws and the stores it operates, 28% said Sobeys and its affiliated stores, and 22% said Metro and the other stores the grocer operates.
Metro has locations in both Ontario and Quebec, and the company also operates other grocery stores including Food Basics, Super C, Marché Ami, Marché Richelieu and Adonis.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.