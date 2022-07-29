The 16 Most Fun Things To Do In Florida, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
The perfect Florida bucket list!
Whether you’ve lived in Florida your whole life or are planning a trip there for the first time, there are plenty of things to do no matter your tastes.
From historic landmarks and museums to stunning parks and hiking trails, Stacker compiled a list of the highest things to do in Florida on Tripadvisor.
The list includes must-see sites, unusual activities off the beaten path, iconic buildings and museums, and plenty of places you’re likely to have heard of and still others that may be new to you.
Whether you’re a seasoned local or looking for something fun to do during your visit, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for the highest-rated things to do in Florida.
#16. Edison and Ford Winter Estates
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,566 reviews)
- Category: Historic Sites, Gardens
#15. Fun Spot America
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,309 reviews)
- Category: Amusement & Theme Parks
#14. Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,220 reviews)
- Category: Zoos
#13. Panama City Beach
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,385 reviews)
- Category: Beaches, Beach & Pool Clubs
#12. Henderson Beach State Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,315 reviews)
- Category: State Parks, Beaches
#11. St. Augustine Distillery
- Rating: 5 / 5 (8,100 reviews)
- Category: Distilleries
#10. Playalinda Beach
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Category: Beaches
#9. The Ringling
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,102 reviews)
- Category: Speciality Museums, Art Museums
#8. Naples Botanical Garden
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,313 reviews)
- Category: Gardens
#7. Clearwater Beach
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12,499 reviews)
- Category: Beaches
#6. Fort Lauderdale Beach
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,221 reviews)
- Category: Beaches
#5. Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,679 reviews)
- Category: Bridges
#4. South Beach
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19,842 reviews)
- Category: Beaches
#3. Dry Tortugas National Park
- Rating: 5 / 5 (5,295 reviews)
- Category: National Parks
#2. Wynwood Walls
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,714 reviews)
- Category: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Art Museums
#1. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
- Rating: 5 / 5 (40,953 reviews)
- Category: Amusement & Theme Parks
