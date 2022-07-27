NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

soulja boy

Soulja Boy Got Maced By Charleston White In Miami & DJ Akademiks Is Following All The Beef

"We're living in times where you don't know what's going to happen."

Florida Associate Editor
Soulja Boy holding a bunch of $100 bills. Right: A screenshot of Charleston White's Instagram live.

Soulja Boy holding a bunch of $100 bills. Right: A screenshot of Charleston White's Instagram live.

@souljaboy | Instagram, @akademiks | Instagram

Soulja Boy was in Miami this past weekend for the Rolling Loud music festival and a lot of drama unfolded with Charleston White, a YouTuber, who he has a short but nasty history with.

It all began this month when White was asked in an interview with SAY CHEESE! about his thoughts on the rapper's enemies and how many are no longer alive.

"Every rapper who has had something bad to say about Soulja Boy are no longer here," the interviewer said. He told the YouTube star that after Trouble died, the artist said that he has no more competition.

White said that he was his competition and called Soulja Boy a "goofball." The first time the pair saw each other again was at Rolling Loud in Miami, where White pepper sprayed the "Crank That" rapper.

DJ Akademiks has followed their reactions and posted their live videos on his Instagram page. Soulja Boy went online and admitted to pepper spray being involved, though he only really seemed to care about White matching the cash he held in his hand.

This was reposted to Akademiks' page yesterday.

"Show me $100k," he said, showing a stack of money in his hand. The music star claims that White shot pepper spray into the air.

This video shows where the spray was on Collins Avenue, as the YouTuber caught it on camera.

White talked about the incident on DJ Akademiks' podcast Off The Record, published on July 25 on YouTube. He said that the artist showed up with 10 of his friends, which made him feel threatened.

"We're living in times where you don't know what's going to happen," he said and continued to say he was only worried about making it back home.

Akademiks posted another response from White earlier today, saying that Soulja Boy went off running.

Soulja Boy is releasing a new album, Soulja World 2, tomorrow.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...