Soulja Boy Got Maced By Charleston White In Miami & DJ Akademiks Is Following All The Beef
Soulja Boy was in Miami this past weekend for the Rolling Loud music festival and a lot of drama unfolded with Charleston White, a YouTuber, who he has a short but nasty history with.
It all began this month when White was asked in an interview with SAY CHEESE! about his thoughts on the rapper's enemies and how many are no longer alive.
"Every rapper who has had something bad to say about Soulja Boy are no longer here," the interviewer said. He told the YouTube star that after Trouble died, the artist said that he has no more competition.
White said that he was his competition and called Soulja Boy a "goofball." The first time the pair saw each other again was at Rolling Loud in Miami, where White pepper sprayed the "Crank That" rapper.
DJ Akademiks has followed their reactions and posted their live videos on his Instagram page. Soulja Boy went online and admitted to pepper spray being involved, though he only really seemed to care about White matching the cash he held in his hand.
This was reposted to Akademiks' page yesterday.
"Show me $100k," he said, showing a stack of money in his hand. The music star claims that White shot pepper spray into the air.
This video shows where the spray was on Collins Avenue, as the YouTuber caught it on camera.
White talked about the incident on DJ Akademiks' podcast Off The Record, published on July 25 on YouTube. He said that the artist showed up with 10 of his friends, which made him feel threatened.
"We're living in times where you don't know what's going to happen," he said and continued to say he was only worried about making it back home.
Akademiks posted another response from White earlier today, saying that Soulja Boy went off running.
Soulja Boy is releasing a new album, Soulja World 2, tomorrow.