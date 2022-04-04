Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

sneaky link

These TikToks About "Sneaky Link" Date Nights In Miami Are Why We Have Trust Issues

This city has a new kind of "Miami Vice."

Georgia Staff Writer
A couple on turquoise water. The Skyviews Miami ferris wheel.

Jeremy Banks | Unsplash, @skyviewsmiami | Instagram

"Sneaky link" is internet slang for a person you're secretly seeing on the side. It can also mean the act itself of privately meeting for a date or to hook up. As of the time of publication, #sneakylink has over 2.8 billion views on Tiktok.

It seems posts and videos about sneaky links have been everywhere lately, but especially in this Florida hot spot. Miami, FL appears to be a famous destination for sneaking around with secret baes, according to the popularity of the phrase on social media.

And while this expression doesn't necessarily mean someone's cheating, most of the time some type of infidelity is implied. This is why these TikToks are giving us major trust issues.

"We are from Miami where relationships don't exist only sneaky links 🙊" one user posted.


@mia051003

🙊🙊#fypシ #girlfriend #WomenOwnedBusiness #BridgertonScandal #my4lifer


Another user shared her first day of her "relaxation trip" with her sneaky link, which included hitting up a Brazilian steakhouse after flying in.

@_itsjazzmariee

Day 1 of 4! 💕😂 iykyk #sneakylink #trip #miamitrip


One video captioned #Miami got over 1 million views for posting "finally linking with my side after being with my main for a week straight."

@melissaniicole_

don’t worry he’s blocked #fyp #miami #pubgmobile #chimehasyourback #sneakylink

One user shared a date night with her sneaky link at the Skyviews Miami ferris wheel.

@most.hated.__

Date night with sneaky link🤍 #miami #miamiskyview #datenight #ferriswheel #thingstodoinmiami #miamifinds #miamidatenight #couples


While another shared her luxe vacation where they popped bottles in hotel rooms and visited swanky clubs.

@shamiaunique

Gotta have the vibes or I’m going home. #minivlog #fyp #viral #foryoupage #fyb #blackgirltiktok #blackgirlluxury #dating

This Miami-based influencer shared his method of texting everyone the same thing at 9 p.m. The caption reads "whoever replies first wins #toxic."

@thecrownedone_

Whoever replies first wins 🤷🏽‍♂️ #toxic #fyp #foryou #miami #sneakylink


Some people caught feelings though. One user posted about "falling in love with his sneaky link" during spring break in Miami.


@thaatpapi

Fell in love w my sneaky link on Spring Break 🤧😂 #miami #springbreak #vacation #illneverforgetyou #fyp

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

