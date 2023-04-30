Michelle Obama Rocked Out With Bruce Springsteen During A Concert & She Killed It (VIDEO)
The former first lady can play!
Michelle Obama got on stage with Bruce Springsteen and played her heart out in Spain this weekend.
Former United States First Lady Michelle and former President Barack Obama had a date night out in Barcelona, and Michelle ended up on stage with the couple's old friend Springsteen.
In a video posted to Twitter, Michelle was spotted on stage in a purple outfit with a black blazer and a slicked-back high ponytail beating a tambourine to the beat of the music and singing background vocals on the song "Glory Days.'
\u201cOjo ah\u00ed @MichelleObama d\u00e1ndolo todo #GloryDays @springsteen #EStreetBand\u201d— Todo Esto Existe (@Todo Esto Existe) 1682720685
Michelle danced around the stage, "giving everything" in the video, according to a fan on Twitter.
Off stage and in the crowd, fans captured Barack and Michelle sweetly swaying and dancing together to the song "Dancing in The Dark," according to a tweet.
\u201c@SpringNuts_ Barack Obama and Michelle , Dancing In The Dark !! @springsteen #Barcelona.#BruceSpringsteen #brucespringsteen2023\u201d— Xavi Cabo i Papiol. Photography. (@Xavi Cabo i Papiol. Photography.) 1682759153
This couple may be married for 30 years, but it looks like the romance is still going strong with these two considering their sweet dance moves.
It's not the first time the Obama's have crossed paths with Springsteen over the years, so the crossover isn't a surprise.
CNN posted a recap reel of their relationship with the 73-year-old singer, and their friendship with the artist goes way back.
\u201cMichelle Obama joined Bruce Springsteen on stage to do backup vocals for his concert in Barcelona\u201d— CNN (@CNN) 1682870465
Accoridng to CNN, Barack met Springsteen in 2008 while on the campaign trail and in 2016, he presented Springsteen with the Medal of Freedom.
The pair made a podcast together called, Renegades: Born in the USA, which actually snowballed into a book which the friends co-wrote together about everything from politics to marriage.
So it's not shocking that the artist invited Michelle up on stage to share her voice and tambourine skills with the crowd.