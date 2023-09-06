More Zellers Stores Are Coming To Hudson's Bay Locations In Canada & Here's When They'll Open
There will be dozens of them across the country!
Zellers is back in Canada with stores across the country both big and small, but the revamped discount store chain is expanding even further.
The company announced Wednesday that Zellers stores will soon be located inside of every single Hudson's Bay location in Canada.
The pop-up style locations are set to open inside of dozens more Hudson's Bay stores by September 22, 2023, just in time for holiday shopping.
In total, 78 Hudson's Bay locations in Canada will now offer shoppers a "Zellers experience" the company said in a press release, adding the new stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec will serve as, "strategic market tests to determine future Zellers store locations."
"We continue to see Canadians embrace Zellers, and are delighted by the experience of people discovering the amazing quality and style of the assortment we carry," said Hudson's Bay President Sophia Hwang-Judiesch in a statement. "As I've said before, pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations."
Zellers stores built inside of Hudson's Bay location will range from 8,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, depending on the location.
Here is where the new Zellers Hudson's Bay pop-up stores are set to open:
Alberta
- Calgary Downtown, Calgary
- Chinook Centre, Calgary
- Market Mall, Calgary
- Southcentre Shopping Centre, Calgary
- Southgate Shopping Centre, Edmonton
- West Edmonton Mall, Edmonton
British Columbia
- Coquitlam Centre, Coquitlam
- Mayfair Shopping Centre, Victoria
- Metrotown Centre, Burnaby
- Orchard Park Shopping Centre, Kelowna
- Park Royal Shopping Centre, West Vancouver
- Richmond Centre, Richmond
- Village Green Mall, Vernon
Manitoba
- Polo Park Shopping Centre, Winnipeg
Ontario
- Bayshore Shopping Centre, Ottawa
- Centrepoint Mall, Willowdale
- Conestoga Mall, Waterloo
- Fairview Mall, Willowdale
- Hillcrest Mall, Richmond Hill
- Limeridge Mall, Hamilton
- Markville Shopping Centre, Markham
- Masonville Place, London
- Oakville Place, Oakville
- Sherway Gardens, Etobicoke
- Square One, Mississauga
- Woodbine Plaza, Toronto
- Yorkdale, Toronto
Quebec
- Carrefour Laval, Laval
- Centre Laval, Chomedey
- Fairview Mall, Pointe-Claire
- Montreal Downtown, Montreal
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.