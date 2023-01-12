Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Movie Theatres In The US Are Giving Free Popcorn In January & Here's Where You Can Find It

Movie nights just got a whole lot cheaper.

Desk Editor, Texas
A person holding popcorn. Right: Outside an AMC Movie Theater in Washington.

Markus Spiske | Unsplash, landerwarphotography | Dreamstime

Popcorn is probably the most popular snack everyone buys whenever visiting a movie theater anywhere in the country. Now, can you imagine going to the movies and getting these buttery bites for free?

Movie theaters across the United States are celebrating National Popcorn Day this month, and many of them have either free or cheap popcorn you can get to munch on while watching that movie you’ve been waiting for for so long or that film everyone is talking about.

So, this January 19, 2023, don’t forget to make plans and have a date or a movie night with your friends at any of these theaters while also saving some bucks.

MJR Theaters (Michigan Only)

If you’re in Michigan and want to enjoy some free popcorn, MJR Theaters will be offering free medium-sized popcorn with every purchased movie ticket on January 19. The chain will also have a 50 percent discount on their XXL Tub for the DoorDash app.

Century Square Luxur (Pittsburgh, PA Only)

The all-luxury movie theater will be offering free 32-ounce popcorn bags to every ticket holder on January 19. Additionally, the cinema will be selling small popcorn for a dollar, medium for $2, and large for $3.

ShowBiz Cinemas

This buttery snack will be available for free at any ShowBiz cinema location on January 19 only. However, the company made it very clear that refills will not be included.

Galaxy Theaters

With different locations across the U.S., Galaxy Theatres is offering cinema enthusiasts a free popcorn bucket with a purchase of popcorn of any size. This will only be offered during National Popcorn Day.

AMC Theaters

Seems like AMC Theaters wants you to go watch the new Avatar movie. The cinema chain is giving away free small popcorn to those who see this film on January 15 or January 16 at any AMC location.

Cinemark Theaters

Although this big cinema company will not be giving away free popcorn on January 19, Cinemark Theaters will enter all of their customers who make a purchase through Snacks in a Tap to win free coke and popcorn for a year.

Enjoy your movie day, USA!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Fernanda Leon
    Desk Editor, Texas
    Fernanda Leon is an Editor for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on Texas and is based in El Paso, Texas.
