Movie Theatres In The US Are Giving Free Popcorn In January & Here's Where You Can Find It
Movie nights just got a whole lot cheaper.
Popcorn is probably the most popular snack everyone buys whenever visiting a movie theater anywhere in the country. Now, can you imagine going to the movies and getting these buttery bites for free?
Movie theaters across the United States are celebrating National Popcorn Day this month, and many of them have either free or cheap popcorn you can get to munch on while watching that movie you’ve been waiting for for so long or that film everyone is talking about.
So, this January 19, 2023, don’t forget to make plans and have a date or a movie night with your friends at any of these theaters while also saving some bucks.
MJR Theaters (Michigan Only)
\u201cNATIONAL POPCORN DAY IS COMING UP! \ud83c\udf7f\ud83e\udd2f\ud83c\udfac\nOn January 19th, we are offering FREE MEDIUM POPCORN with every valid ticket purchase, PLUS a 50% DISCOUNT on our XXL Tub for DoorDash. \n\nSo get ready and pre-purchase your tickets now for National Popcorn Day!\ud83c\udf7f\u201d— MJR Theatres (@MJR Theatres) 1673542817
If you’re in Michigan and want to enjoy some free popcorn, MJR Theaters will be offering free medium-sized popcorn with every purchased movie ticket on January 19. The chain will also have a 50 percent discount on their XXL Tub for the DoorDash app.
Century Square Luxur (Pittsburgh, PA Only)
\u201c\ud83c\udf7f National Popcorn Day is in just ONE WEEK! If you visit us on Thursday, January 19th, stop by to get:\n\n\ud83c\udf7fA FREE 32 oz. popcorn for every ticket holder.\n\ud83c\udf7fOne of our 3-2-1 deals! $3 large popcorns, $2 medium popcorns, and $1 small popcorns!\n\nWhat will you be seeing next week?\u201d— Century Square Luxur (@Century Square Luxur) 1673550488
The all-luxury movie theater will be offering free 32-ounce popcorn bags to every ticket holder on January 19. Additionally, the cinema will be selling small popcorn for a dollar, medium for $2, and large for $3.
ShowBiz Cinemas
\u201cWhat's better than fresh, hot, buttery popcorn? FREE fresh, hot, buttery popcorn. In celebration of National Popcorn Day, get a FREE regular popcorn on January 19th only!\n----\nOne free regular popcorn per guest. Offer does not include bottomless refills.\u201d— ShowBiz Cinemas (@ShowBiz Cinemas) 1673452831
This buttery snack will be available for free at any ShowBiz cinema location on January 19 only. However, the company made it very clear that refills will not be included.
Galaxy Theaters
\u201cHave any plans for Thursday, 1/19? Now you do! \ud83c\udf7f \ud83c\udf7f \ud83c\udf7f\n\nCelebrate National Popcorn Day with us and this tasty deal: buy any size popcorn and get a second for free. Valid 1/19 ONLY! \ud83d\ude0b\u201d— Galaxy Theatres (@Galaxy Theatres) 1673454611
With different locations across the U.S., Galaxy Theatres is offering cinema enthusiasts a free popcorn bucket with a purchase of popcorn of any size. This will only be offered during National Popcorn Day.
AMC Theaters
\u201cGet a FREE small popcorn when you see AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER in IMAX 1/15 - 1/16 at AMC. Get tickets now! https://t.co/7OiI4wy8JH\u201d— AMC Theatres (@AMC Theatres) 1673488983
Seems like AMC Theaters wants you to go watch the new Avatar movie. The cinema chain is giving away free small popcorn to those who see this film on January 15 or January 16 at any AMC location.
Cinemark Theaters
\u201cIn honor of National Popcorn Day on January 19, purchase through Snacks in a Tap to automatically be entered to win FREE Coke and popcorn for a year!\n\nGo go go: https://t.co/IGyF1ZXzre\u201d— Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark Theatres) 1673100031
Although this big cinema company will not be giving away free popcorn on January 19, Cinemark Theaters will enter all of their customers who make a purchase through Snacks in a Tap to win free coke and popcorn for a year.
Enjoy your movie day, USA!
