Conservative MP's bill on intimate partner violence becomes law

MP's intimate partner violence bill becomes law
MP's intimate partner violence bill becomes law
Conservative MP Frank Caputo speaks in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, April 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

The Criminal Code will soon be updated to allow for a charge of first-degree murder against the killer of an intimate partner, regardless of whether the act was premeditated.

Bill C-225, which received royal assent in Parliament today, will amend the Criminal Code to make first-degree murder applicable to killings that happen as part of a pattern of coercive or controlling conduct.

The law also will help track incidents of intimate partner violence in Canada's justice system by creating a specific offence for such attacks.

Conservative MP Frank Caputo put forward the private member's bill, a type of legislation that rarely passes into law.

The legislation is named Bailey's Law after Bailey McCourt, a 32-year-old B.C. woman who was killed last year.

Her alleged killer was a former partner who was released on bail hours before the daylight attack in a Kelowna parking lot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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