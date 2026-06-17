Conservative MP's bill on intimate partner violence becomes law
The Criminal Code will soon be updated to allow for a charge of first-degree murder against the killer of an intimate partner, regardless of whether the act was premeditated.
Bill C-225, which received royal assent in Parliament today, will amend the Criminal Code to make first-degree murder applicable to killings that happen as part of a pattern of coercive or controlling conduct.
The law also will help track incidents of intimate partner violence in Canada's justice system by creating a specific offence for such attacks.
Conservative MP Frank Caputo put forward the private member's bill, a type of legislation that rarely passes into law.
The legislation is named Bailey's Law after Bailey McCourt, a 32-year-old B.C. woman who was killed last year.
Her alleged killer was a former partner who was released on bail hours before the daylight attack in a Kelowna parking lot.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.
By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.