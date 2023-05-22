There's A New Travel Advisory For This Summer Destination & Here's How It Can Impact Your Plans
The tourist hot spot could lose popularity among American travelers!
Summer is right around the corner, and with that comes lots of travel planning to popular tourist destinations with warm weather and sunny beaches. However, the U.S. Department of State recently issued a travel advisory that could impact your travel plans.
Colombia is the perfect spot in Latin America to enjoy a great climate, yummy food, colorful beaches, and many party options in cities like Medellín or Bogota. The country, nonetheless, could lose its popularity among American travelers due to increased danger in several areas.
According to recent information by the federal government entity, the gateway to South America—as the country is also known—is under a Level 4 travel advisory, which means that U.S. tourists should reconsider traveling here.
Colombia is currently under crime and terrorism situations that could include homicide, assault, and armed robbery. Travelers also need to exercise increased caution due to civil unrest and kidnapping, as organized criminal activities are commonly registered in some areas.
"The National Liberation Army (ELN), Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People’s Army (FARC-EP), and Segunda Marquetalia terrorist organizations, as well as the Clan del Golfo and other criminal organizations, continue operating and carrying out attacks in Colombia," the advisory states. "They may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, police stations, military facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, airports, and other public areas."
Additionally, there are some areas in Colombia that are under a Level 4 travel advisory, which means that tourists should avoid traveling to those entities.
Travelers should refrain from visiting the departments of Arauca, Cauca, and Norte de Santander due to crime and terrorism and the Colombia-Venezuela border region due to crime, kidnapping, and risk of detention.
If you decide to travel to Colombia, the U.S. Department of State urges you to follow the next recommendations:
- Avoid protest areas and crowds.
- Monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.
- Keep a low profile.
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
- Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.
- Review the Country Security Report for Colombia.
- Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations.
You can read the full travel advisory for Colombia here.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.