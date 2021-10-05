Officials In Alberta Are Cracking Down On Gathering Limits Ahead Of Thanksgiving Weekend
"Last Thanksgiving sparked the second wave of COVID."
With Thanksgiving almost upon us, the Alberta government is putting further restrictions in place when it comes to social gatherings.
On Tuesday, October 5, Premier Jason Kenney announced at a press conference that outdoor social gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 20 people. The previous amount of people allowed to gather outdoors was 200.
The new restriction also mentions that there must be two metres of physical distancing between households gathering outside at all times.
"Please follow the rules that are in place," Kenney said. "Indoor gatherings last Thanksgiving sparked the second wave of COVID. We simply cannot afford a repeat scenario."
He also reminded Albertans that no indoor social gatherings are allowed for those who are eligible and remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. For those who are vaccinated, indoor social gatherings are limited to your household plus one other, for up to 10 vaccinated people who are aged 12 or older.
"I know asking people not to gather in big groups at Thanksgiving will be disappointing to many," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw during the press conference. "Show your care for your family by having a small gathering, preferably outside, don't have any indoor gatherings unless you are 100% sure that everyone is fully vaccinated."
The province is currently coping with a fourth wave of COVID-19 and the Government of Canada recently stepped in sending several medical professionals to help support the health care system.
