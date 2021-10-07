Trending Tags

A Calgary Restaurant Got Its Business Licence Suspended For Ignoring COVID-19 Restrictions

They were also issued a total of 27 tickets.

Wachiwit | Dreamstime, YourAlberta | Twitter

A Calgary restaurant is in hot water with local officials after blatantly ignoring COVID-19 restrictions that are currently in place in the city.

According to a press release on Thursday, October 7, the City of Calgary is officially suspending the business licence for Without Papers Pizza after it openly defied the city's bylaw, which mandates proof of vaccination for places like restaurants.

"We have received many complaints and inquiries about Without Papers Pizza. The operators of this business have publicly shared their intent not to follow city bylaws or comply with public health orders. This cannot stand," a news release from the city reads.

Without Papers Pizza had posted on social media on September 22 saying: "We accept all, may they be vaccinated or unvaccinated, as being equal in their humanity and afforded the same dignity and equity as such. We respect that the individual has decided in accordance to their situation and allow that individual the right to freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression. We will not be in compliance of The City of Calgary Bylaw 65M2021."

The city introduced its vaccine passport bylaw just days after the province introduced its version of a vaccine passport called the Restriction Exemptions Program, which allowed businesses to choose whether or not they would take part.

Over the last week, Without Papers Pizza has also had its liquor licence revoked by the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, and Alberta Health Services (AHS) revoked its food handling permits due to its "willful non-compliance."

City business license inspectors have also issued a total of 27 tickets to the pizza place for "refusal to check for proof of vaccination or a valid alternative, failure to display signage; and operating while its business licence is suspended."

"Please be assured that, when significant risk is identified, or we see continued non-compliance, we will resort to enforcement action. We will not hesitate to address businesses who put their customers and staff at risk by not following city bylaws, business licence requirements, public health orders and AHS guidelines," the city's statement said.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Canada Is Making Vaccination Mandatory For Federal Employees Even If They Work From Home

Exemptions can happen but they will be "exceedingly narrow," according to Justin Trudeau.

CDC | Unsplash, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

The Government of Canada's mandatory vaccination policy has come into effect for federal employees and it even applies to those who work from home.

On October 6, it was revealed that all employees in the core public administration — including those who work in federal government departments, the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency — must be fully vaccinated by October 29.

These COVID-19 Thanksgiving Rules In BC Will Help Keep You & Your Family Safe

Dr. Bonnie Henry gave some straightforward advice for those celebrating.

The Government of British Columbia | Flickr, Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime

The B.C.government is advising people how to celebrate Thanksgiving this year with COVID-19 rules in mind.

This comes after the increased restriction in schools and a recent announcement of mandatory vaccines for public service workers.

Moderna Just Applied To Have Its Spikevax Booster Dose Approved By Health Canada

Justin Trudeau previously announced that Canada has secured enough booster doses for the near future.

Elton Law | Dreamstime

Canada is one step closer to approving booster doses for those who need them after the latest announcement from Moderna and Health Canada.

In a series of tweets, Health Canada confirmed on October 6, 2021, that the vaccine manufacturer had submitted a booster dose of the Spikevax vaccine and was beginning a review.

These 30K People In BC Now Have To Be Fully Vaccinated By Next Month

They have until November 22 to get two doses.

Gareth Leung | Dreamstime, Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime

Being double vaccinated for COVID-19 is now going to be mandatory for all B.C. Public Service employees, who will have to provide proof of vaccine with the official BC Vaccine Card.

According to a press release from the Government of B.C., it will require its 30,000 employees to be fully vaccinated by November 22.

