Ontario Gas Prices Went Down In These Areas Today & One Spot Will Be Cheaper Than The Rest
We may be stuck with these prices for a while. ⛽
Hey drivers! Ontario gas pricesare going down on Thursday. Not everywhere though, just in the spots that are already cheap. Hooray?
According to Gas Wizard, gas prices in Ontario will drop 2 to 3 cents per litre on September 7, 2023, bringing two areas, Peterborough and Sudbury, down to averages of 160.9 and 164.9 cents per litre, respectively.
Meanwhile, other areas such as Toronto, Windsor and Ottawa will continue paying rates of 167.9 cents per litre, which they've basically done since the start of the month with only slight variations.
According to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), Canada’s average gas price as of Thursday is 164.8 cents per litre, so Peterborough drivers should really be counting their blessings.
Overall, provincial drivers won't have to worry about pulling up to their local fuel pump and getting a nasty surprise this month, with gas analyst Dan McTeague telling Narcity what we can expect over the next few weeks when it comes to the price of gas.
“We switch over to winter spec gasoline next week. That should see gas prices at wholesale drop of 6 cents. However, with the loonie falling and oil surging the effect may be neutralized so that what we’re paying is the average over the next couple of weeks,” McTeague said.
He confirmed to Narcity that this means gas prices will stay relatively unchanged for the next little bit, but added that the hurricane threats to the Gulf of Mexico could be a factor that drives prices up.
While most places in the province will remain unchanged when it comes to regular fuel prices, it’s worth noting that the cost of diesel is expected to rise by 5 to 6 cents per litre in most areas. So, truck and bus drivers, be on the lookout.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.