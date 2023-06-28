Ontario's Weather Forecast Looks Messy This Weekend & It Could Ruin Your Canada Day Plans
Not the long weekend weather we were hoping for!
The promise of the long weekend ahead is helping most people through the work week, but the Ontario weather forecast might throw a wrench in your Canada Day weekend plans.
The weather in Ontario is looking messy, with a mix of rain, thunderstorms, and humidity. It's probably not exactly the beach weather you were hoping for, so you might want to rethink any BBQ gatherings.
The Weather Network said that there is "another trough pushing into the region looks like it'll time itself perfectly with the long weekend festivities."
"The arrival of this new trough means folks throughout Ontario and Quebec will have to be prepared for a couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms, fuelled by muggy air streaming into the region from the southwest," TWN added.
The seven-day weather forecast for Toronto is calling for a chance of showers on Friday and Saturday, and a risk of a thunderstorm on Sunday. Monday is also looking messy, with a risk of a thunderstorm.
So, you might want to plan some indoor activities for this weekend.
Although this might mean less fun in the sun for Ontarians, TWN said that the rain in Quebec should bring needed relief from "the intense smoke that's been drifting across both provinces."
People in Ontario are likely happy to hear this, after probably noticing the smoke and unpleasant smell it's brought. According to IQAir, the air quality rating in Toronto on June 28 is categorized as "very unhealthy."
Other parts of Ontario, like Dorset and Minden Hills, are also at "very unhealthy" levels.
Will summer 2023 be hot in Ontario?
Summer in Ontario this year will involve some steamy beach days, but it's not all sunshine and swimming.
The Weather Network predicted that the Ontario 2023 summer forecast will be a mixed bag of hot weather and "frequent cold fronts."
These chillier times are expected to "offset the periods of hot weather, resulting in slightly cooler than normal temperatures for the season," TWN said.
The southernmost areas of the province though will likely be experiencing "back and forth swings in temperatures," which could average out to somewhat normal temperatures overall.
If you're in Ontario this summer, expect the unexpected when it comes to the weather!