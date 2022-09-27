Ontario's New Fall Festival Will Make You Feel Like You Took An Autumn Trip To Munich
Celebrate Oktoberfest & explore a quaint vendor village.
Prost! A new fall festival is happening in Ontario, and you'll feel like you're celebrating the season in Germany. If you love pretzels, photo ops, and all the autumn vibes, you'll want to take a trip here.
Oktober Fall Fest is a new event taking place at 100 Kellogg Lane in London. The massive entertainment complex was once a Kellogg's factory, and this season, it's turning into an autumn paradise.
The festival opened on September 22 and is returning on September 28 to October 2. You can wander through a fall vendor village filled with local artisans selling seasonal goods.
Get ready to party in the 5,500-square-foot traditional beer garden, which is covered by a tent for extra coziness. There will be live entertainment and a traditional German Oktoberfest menu to indulge in.
On top of the vendor village and beer garden, you can enjoy tons of photo ops that will fill your Instagram feed with fall vibes.
The vendor village is free to explore, and there's an admission fee to the enter the beer garden.
Come Christmas time, the complex transforms into a twinkling market that will whisk you away to the North Pole, so keep this spot in mind for the holiday season as well.
Oktober Fall Fest
Price: $10 + admission to beer garden
When: September 28 to October 2, 2022
Address: 100 Kellogg Lane, London, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new fall event will take you on a mini trip to Germany.
