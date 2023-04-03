OPP Busted An Uber Eats Driver Going Almost Double The Limit & No, The Food Didn't Make It
Someone was left hungry and waiting. 🍔
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) caught an Uber Eats driver in such a hurry that they were going almost twice the posted speed limit.
On Sunday night, officers with the Cambridge OPP busted a driver for going 160 km/h in posted 90 km/h zone on an Ontario highway.
"Uber eats delivery driver never made his delivery," reads the Tweet from OPP. The driver was caught on Highway 7/8 near Fischer Hallman Rd. in Kitchener.
OPP said the driver received a 30-day license suspension and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
It also seemed like whoever made the order never got their food delivered.
\u201cUber eats delivery driver never made his delivery...stopped by #CambridgeOPP for going 160km/h on #Hwy7/8 at Fischer Hallman Road in Kitchener. #14DayVehicleImpound #30DayLicenceSuspension\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1680486105
"Did you bring the person their food? Lol." one person commented, while another made a joke of how bad the food would be in 14 days, when this driver's vehicle may no longer be impounded.
"Yikes that’s going to smell pretty bad in 14 days 😬," they wrote.
Just like the OPP's witty social media posts about incidents like these, the comments were also full of comedic gold.
"Honestly props to the Uber eats driver," another person said. "Everyone loves a quick delivery."
Others made jokes about this being a "rush delivery" and one weighed in with, "5 star rating for trying."
But as funny as one situation might be, there's obviously nothing funny about the reality of stunt driving in Ontario or driving this fast at all.
OPP said they issued over 450 stunt driving charges and more than 800 impaired driving charges in March alone.
\u201cOver 800 #ImpairedDriving charges and over 450 #StuntDriving charges laid by the #OPP in the month of March. This is NO #AprilFools, and don't be an April Fool. #BeABetterDriver and #DriveLegal\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1680366343
"This is NO #AprilFools," OPP said in their Tweet posted on April 1. "Don't be an April Fool."