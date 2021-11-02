Trending Tags

Oprah Dropped Her Favourite Things 2021 List & Here's What We're Adding To Cart

A lot of items are surprisingly affordable!

Oprah Dropped Her Favourite Things 2021 List & Here's What We're Adding To Cart
@oprah | Instagram, @clevrblends | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

After the tumultuous year we've had, don't we deserve to treat ourselves — and those we love — to something extra special this year? If you're stuck on gift ideas, there might be something on Oprah's Favourite Things List that can spark some inspiration.

The Queen of Talk just dropped her annual list of favourite things and it's the biggest one yet! The list includes 110 gifts that celebrate "small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of colour."

Whether you're shopping for a foodie, a fashionista or a beauty lover this year, you're bound to find a thoughtful gift that they'll love. Here are some of Oprah's favourite things you can buy in Canada right now.

32 Degrees Women’s Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Packable Vests

32 Degrees

Price: $19.99 ($64)

Details: This modern-fit puffer vest comes with a detachable hood you can wear when it's raining or snowing out. It's available in eight colours in sizes XS to XXL.

$19.99 On 32 DEGREES

Peepers Showbiz Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses

Peepers

Price: $34

Details: We all know the benefits of wearing blue light glasses, especially if you spend all day in front of a computer. Oprah says she went "gaga" when she came across these funky blue frames and we totally get why.

$34 On PEEPERS

Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit

Clevr

Price: $59.20 ($74)

Details: Oprah reveals her neighbour Meghan (yes, that one) introduced her to this women-led wellness brand. Each set comes with a couple of different flavours like turmeric and chai and includes a cordless milk frother.

$59.20 On CLEVR

Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron

Wonderffle

Price: $49

Details: Love breakfast foods? This device lets you make thick and decadent Belgian-style waffles with your favourite foods inside of them. You can stuff them with ham and cheese or apple and cinnamon — the options are endless.

$49 On WONDERFFLE

Cozy Earth Plush Lounge Socks Three-Pack

Cozy Earth

Price: $36 ($48)

Details: While ultra-lightweight, these socks are super warm and can be worn all year round. You can get a variety pack in five different colour combos and have it shipped on November 15.

$36 On COZY EARTH

Elbee Home Eight-Piece Stack 'N Store Baking Set

Amazon Canada

Price: $70.97

Details: We can see why Oprah calls this the "perfect space-saving gift for first-time homeowners." These eight pieces are designed to fit neatly into one another, saving you valuable kitchen space.

$70.97 On AMAZON CANADA

Sonoma Lavender Fragrant Heatable Animals

Sonoma Lavender

Price: $39.95

Details: For the little one in your family, you can get them one of these adorable heated and scented stuffed animals. Each animal (like a koala, elephant or poodle) has a removable pouch filled with either lavender or eucalyptus to help them get a good night's sleep.

$39.95 On SONOMA LAVENDER

Athletic Propulsion Labs Lusso Slides

Athletic Propulsion Labs

Price: $224.95

Details: These leather slides are truly the height of luxury and comfort. They're available in a bunch of different colours in both men's and women's sizes. You can get 20% off when you use the promo code OPRAH at checkout.

$224.95 At ATHLETIC PROPULSION LABS

Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer Gift Set

Mischo Beauty

Price: $110

Details: For the person who loves nail art, you can get them this stunning set that comes with seven shades ranging from nudes to neutrals and pinks. You can get 20% off when you use the promo code OPRAH at checkout.

$110 On MISCHO BEAUTY

BEEKMAN 1802 Three-Piece Hand Cream Sampler

Beekman 1802

Price: $27

Details: This exclusive sampler set features three travel-sized hand creams – honeyed grapefruit, honey & orange blossom, and lavender – all infused with goat's milk that will keep your hands moisturized throughout the winter.

$27 On BEEKMAN 1802

GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

Amazon Canada

Price: $291.69

Details: Crafted from anodized aluminum for even heat distribution, this five-piece set features gorgeous matte gold-finished handles. You can order the 10-piece set directly on the brand's website for $399.99 and it'll be back in stock "soon."

$291.69 On AMAZON CANADA

