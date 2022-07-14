You Can Get Money & Gift Rewards For Watching TV Pilots At Universal Studios In Orlando
Make money just by watching a show? Sounds like a dream.
You can win easy money just by investing some of your time at Universal Studios and watching a television pilot.
A woman on Tiktok, with the handle @thatlocaltourist, shared her experience on the social media app and won $40 in Universal gift cards.
All you have to do is head to the NBC Media Center off Hollywood Blvd. inside of the Orlando theme park. Then, check to see if there's a sign that says "Media Center Previews".
If so, they're open for business, and you just need to chat with a team member to sign up and watch anything from a commercial to a show or even a movie.
The shows are typically 30-60 minutes long and the gift cards you receive can work in the park, resorts, restaurants and City Walk.
Many viewers commented on the video saying it isn't just "backstage" stuff you can win money for. A lot of TikTok users said they taste-tested food, like fruit snacks or pizza.
One video watcher warned those who were eager to go to the park and try this out.
"Keep in mind. They are typically looking for a specific demographic. Sometimes they will turn you away if you don’t meet that," they wrote.
This information is not easily found on Universal's website, so it is definitely a hidden gem for many who find them.
Make sure when you go, you actually watch the show. The point of these video tests is to provide your feedback for these viewings in order to receive a fun reward.
According to RAC Adventures on YouTube, they typically are looking for non-Florida residents, and you can only participate once a year.