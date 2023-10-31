9 Stunning Hiking Spots Near Ottawa That Lead Through Majestic Scenery
You'll travel past waterfalls and ruins.
Put on a cozy jacket and lace up those hiking boots. Ottawa has so many beautiful hiking areas where you can immerse yourself in nature, fresh air and stunning views.
If you're looking to step away from the bustle of the city for a day, these spots are perfect for an outdoor escape.
Boasting winding boardwalks, panoramic lookouts, enchanting ruins and unique natural wonders, you can forget all about city life as you hike through the scenery.
Next time you need to stretch your legs, check out some of these nine hikes around the city.
Mer Bleue Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: Ridge Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated in the southeastern sector of Canada's Capital Greenbelt, this popular nature trail is a gorgeous spot to get lost in nature.
The 3,500-hectare reserve leads through a northern boreal landscape and is home to wildlife and rare plants.
There are over 20 kilometres of hiking trails to explore. The Mer Bleue Bog is "one of the most visited areas" and features boardwalks, woodlands, sand ridges and more.
Carbide Wilson Ruins
Price: Parking fee
Address: 639 Chem. du Lac Meech, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in a forest, you'll find the enchanting remains of a fertilizer plant. The ruins are nestled on the shore of Meech Lake and can be reached by foot or mountain bike during the summer and by snowshoes, skis or snow bike during the winter.
The 3.25 kilometre round trip features gorgeous forest views and makes for a dreamy place to stretch your legs. A tumbling waterfall adds to the charm of this spot. You'll definitely want to snap some photos of this hidden gem.
Chapman Mills Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 253 Winding Way, Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: This scenic conservation area is a year-round destination for hikes. You can travel along a boardwalk trail through a wetland and enjoy beautiful river views.
The area has 23 acres of land and features lookouts, a picnic shelter, walkways and more.
You can pack a lunch and spend a day soaking up some sun and exploring the gorgeous scenery that the Ottawa area has to offer. Whether you visit during the lush summer season or magical winter months, it's a dreamy place get some fresh air.
Mackenzie King Estate
Price: Parking fee from mid-June to October
Address: MacKenzie King Rd., Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Ottawa in Chelsea, the Mackenzie King Estate lets you step into the past while enjoying the outdoors.
This historical site can be found in Gatineau Park’s Chelsea sector and was once owned by former prime minister William Lyon Mackenzie King.
You can enjoy "magnificent English and French gardens, historical ruins and several hiking trails" while in the area, according to the website.
The grounds and Estate are open year-round so it's a great spot for spring strolls or winter hikes.
Eagle's Nest Lookout
Price: $5 parking fee
Address: Greater Madawaska, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving views, this is the hike to take. The best news is, you don't need to go on a long and strenuous journey in order to reach this panoramic lookout.
The easy, 1.5 kilometre hike takes you along an old logging road and then up a hill and through a forest. Eventually you'll arrive at the stunning lookout atop a 120-metre cliff.
Pinhey Forest
Price: Free
Address: Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: With 6.4 kilometres of year-round nature trails, this spot is a great place to get lost in the outdoors. Pinhey Forest is home to some stunning scenery including "Ottawa's only inland sand dune complex."
According to the website, the forest's vegetation "was established on old postglacial sand dunes" and it's a unique natural wonder to see for yourself.
If you'd like to visit the dunes, you can follow Trail 32 which features forested paths and rolling soft sand hills. It's important to stay in the enclosed areas while visiting this place.
Pink Lake
Price: Free
Address: Pink Lake, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can venture to a rare turquoise lake at this natural area located just outside of Ottawa. Pink Lake in Gatineau Park is home to a unique body of water known as a meromictic lake. It gets its bright green hues because the layers of water do not intermix.
Surrounded by majestic cliffs, the lake is "one of the most popular sites in the Park."
The Pink Lake trail takes you along a 2.3 kilometre loop that winds around the vibrant body of water. Along the way you'll come across several sets of stairs and interpretation panels.
Pine Grove
Price: Free
Address: Pine Grove Trail, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore the largest forest in the Greenbelt for an incredible nature adventure. Boasting scenic loops through towering pine, you'll feel like you've stepped into another land.
There are 18.4 kilometres of trails meaning that you can easily spend a day hiking through the scenery.
The area is also home to an off-leash dog park as well as a toboggan hill where you can speed down a snowy slope.
Luskville Falls
Price: Free
Address: Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais Regional County Municipality, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in Gatineau Park, this stunning area has a popular three-season trail that featuring breathtaking views from the Eardley Escarpment.
You can follow the Luskville Falls Trail, a 4.2 kilometre trail that takes you on a steep hike up the rocky hills of the Eardley Escarpment. Along the way, you can see two lookouts, a fire tower and more.
Whether you're hiking, picnicking or stargazing, this area is a beautiful place to enjoy the outdoors and take in some incredible views.
