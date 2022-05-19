Ottawa Hospitals Let You See Health Records From iPhone & It's Among The First In Canada
Your health is now in the palm of your hands, Ottawa! As of May 12, patients at multiple Ottawa hospitals are now able to view their medication lists, test results, and vaccination records all from their iPhones.
Carleton Place, District Memorial Hospital, Glengarry Memorial Hospital, Montfort and Queensway Carleton Hospital, Arnprior Regional Health, and Bruyère are among some of the first hospitals in Canada now using Apple’s Health Records for iPhone.
You can now view many of your medical records from multiple healthcare providers, including hospitals and clinics.
Health Records on iPhone is a feature of the Health app that tracks your information about allergies, clinical vitals, medical conditions, immunization records, lab results, and procedures.
The app also syncs information from your iPhone, Apple Watch, and other medical devices that can connect via the software repository, HealthKit.
Currently, the Ottawa hospitals integrate health information through a shared Cloud database called Connected Care. With the hospitals’ latest Apple partnership, patients will be able to use their free Connected Care account to access their records on their iPhones.
Your health records, now available on your iPhone \n\nQCH and our hospital partners are among the first hospitals in Canada to launch a safe & secure way to access your health records via the Apple Health app - putting your health at your fingertips: https://bit.ly/3w7pq51\u00a0 pic.twitter.com/JZ0y6aqfnG— Queensway Carleton Hospital and Foundation (@Queensway Carleton Hospital and Foundation) 1652368455
“With Health Records, Queensway Carleton Hospital is empowering our patients to access their own health information, on their own device,” said Tim Pemberton, Chief Information Officer at Queensway Carleton Hospital, in a press release.
“We know that by enabling a more holistic view of a patient’s health information, they can be more directly involved in their health, which leads to better outcomes.”
You’ll also be able to see your heart rate, physical activity habits and more right on the Health app.
Apple says that Health Records for iPhone uses encryption and password protection to keep patient data secure.
In October of 2020, Apple announced that Health Records on iPhone was available in Canada at Women’s College Hospital, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, and Mackenzie Health. At the time, the Canadian health providers joined over 500 U.S. health providers already using the technology.
“We designed Health Records on iPhone to empower people to easily view their health records at any time, and we are thrilled to put this feature in the hands of customers in the UK and Canada,” said Kevin Lynch, Apple vice president of Technology, in a news release.