Ottawa Ranks As One Of The Best Cities For Work-Life Balance In The World & Here's Why
Ottawa's outdoor spaces tops the list.🌳
If you're living in Ottawa, you may have some of the best work-life balance there is! According to new data, Ottawa ranks seventh for its work-life balance in 2022, beating out places like Vancouver and Sydney, Australia.
According to data from business and security system developer Kisi, Ottawa scored a total of 95.51 out of 100 on its work-life balance scale. Here's why.
It may be no surprise, but Ottawa was considered one of the best cities in terms of its great outdoors.
Out of 100 cities, Ottawa ranked fourth with a score of 97 for its beautiful green spaces. Yes, Ottawa even beat out Vancouver on this ranking, which scored 85.6. There are always outdoor activities to do.
Ottawa, and a few other Canadian cities, also had some of the fewest people who said they were overworked.
At just 10%, Ottawa also ranked fifth in its overworked population. That is people who reported working 48 hours or more each week. Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary followed immediately behind with the same figures. In contrast, 23% of people in Dubai, UAE reported being overworked.
Of Canadian cities included in the data, Toronto may be the happiest. Toronto ranked 12th for happiness, culture, and leisure, with a score of 90.1. But Ottawa trailed behind at 55, with a score of 81.4.
Ottawa drops down just one place for its overall work-life satisfaction from 2021 to 2022. In 2021, Ottawa ranked sixth on Kisi's work-life balance index.
Not bad!
The Kisi data was pulled from international organizations, NGO reports, open-access datasets, surveys and crowdsourcing. Kisi assessed 130 factors contributing to work-life balance based on a city's work intensity, society and institutions.