This Alanis Morissette Broadway Show Is Coming To Ottawa & It’s Perfect For All Musical Lovers
Check out the show in her hometown!
If you’re looking to see an unforgettable performance, we’ve got just the thing. The critically acclaimed broadway show, Jagged Little Pill will be in Ottawa at the National Arts Centre from May 30th to June 4th. The performance has everything you've been waiting to see in a Broadway show.
The exhilarating and fearless production is based on the world-changing music of Alanis Morissette’s album of the same name. Feel the joy, rage, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, and catharsis in this production about a perfectly imperfect American Family. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production in Ottawa this spring.
Jagged Little Pill
Price: Tickets starting at $65
When: May 30 to June
Address: National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St
Why You Need To Go: Feel the joy, rage, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, and catharsis in this production about a perfectly imperfect American Family. You don't want to miss the production that has been nominated for 15 Tony Awards, and won the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.