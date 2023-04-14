People In 4 Provinces Are Getting Money From The Feds Today & The Payments Are Bigger Now
These federal payments range from just over $100 to almost $800 depending on where you live.
People in four provinces are getting money from the government today and the payment amounts have just been increased.
The Climate Action Incentive payment, which is also known as CAIP, gives money back to eligible residents to offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.
It was announced by the federal government that there are higher payment amounts for the 2023-24 incentive that will be going out to people who live in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Also, households in rural and small communities are entitled to get an extra 10% with the CAIP.
The increased 2023-24 incentive payments start going out to eligible residents on Friday, April 14 and then will be paid out again every three months.
Residents of Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador will start getting money from the CAIP in July, which is when the federal fuel charge comes into effect.
How much is the Climate Action Incentive payment?
The amount of money you receive from the CAIP in 2023-24 depends on your family situation and the province you live in.
With the Ontario program, there is an annual credit of:
- $488 for an individual
- $244 for a spouse or common-law partner
- $122 per child under 19
- $244 for the first child in a single-parent family
The Manitoba program offers an annual credit of:
- $528 for an individual
- $264 for a spouse or common-law partner
- $132 per child under 19
- $264 for the first child in a single-parent family
In Saskatchewan, residents can get an annual credit of:
- $680 for an individual
- $340 for a spouse or common-law partner
- $170 per child under 19
- $340 for the first child in a single-parent family
With the Alberta program, there is an annual credit of:
- $772 for an individual
- $386 for a spouse or common-law partner
- $193 per child under 19
- $386 for the first child in a single-parent family
Before the increased payments came into effect, residents of Ontario got between $93 and $373, residents of Manitoba received between $104 and $416, residents of Saskatchewan got $138 to $550 and residents of Alberta received $135 to $539.
Starting in July 2023, people in three more provinces will be eligible to receive money from the CAIP.
The Newfoundland and Labrador program will provide a quarterly credit of:
- $164 for an individual
- $82 for a spouse or common-law partner
- $41 per child under 19
- $82 for the first child in a single-parent family.
In Nova Scotia, residents can get a quarterly credit of:
- $124 for an individual
- $62 for a spouse or common-law partner
- $31 per child under 19
- $62 for the first child in a single-parent family
With the P.E.I. program, there will be a quarterly credit of:
- $120 for an individual
- $60 for a spouse or common-law partner
- $30 per child under 19
- $60 for the first child in a single-parent family
Who is eligible to receive the Climate Action Incentive payment?
According to the federal government, you are eligible for the CAIP if you are a resident of Canada for income tax purposes in the month before and at the beginning of the month in which the payment is made.
You also have to be a resident of a province that gets CAIP on the first day of the payment month.
In the month before the quarterly payment goes out, you must be at least 19 years old, have (or previously had) a spouse or common-law partner, or are (or previously were) a parent and live (or previously lived) with your child.
You don't need to apply to receive the CAIP because Canada Revenue Agency will determine your eligibility when you file your income tax return.
However, if you are a new resident of Canada, the federal government has forms that you can fill out to apply for the CAIP.
When do Climate Action Incentive payments go out?
If you're eligible to receive the CAIP, you can expect to receive payments on the 15th of April, July, October and January.
When that date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or federal statutory holiday, the payment will be made on the last business day before the 15th of the month.
People who live in provinces that get the CAIP and are registered for direct deposits from Canada Revenue Agency will see the payments in their bank accounts as "Climate Action Incentive."
Those who are not registered for direct deposits will get cheques with the payment through the mail.
