11 types of people you'll meet if you move to small-town Ontario (like I did)
Coming from Toronto, it was a big adjustment.
After moving from Toronto to a small town in Ontario, I realized how different people seem when they can't disappear into the chaos of big-city living. You're way more visible, even when you don't want to be. Everyone's routines, quirks, catchphrases, outfits, vehicles, family drama, and Facebook comments all start to form a bit of a local mythology.
And it's impossible not to notice the patterns. You know… the same guy in the same ball cap who throws you a thumbs-up whenever you see him, the same lady who knows everyone's business, the same person holding the same cup of Tim's in the same parking lot at the same time every morning. Everyone slots into a role, which can be comforting, but can also give are-we-in-The-Truman-Show kind of vibes.
Of course, every small town is different, and you can meet fascinating, complicated people from all walks of life anywhere. But after spending time living in small-town Ontario, I do think there are a few familiar characters you're almost guaranteed to cross paths with.
The lifelong local
The lifelong local has never technically left town, unless you count that one weekend in Niagara Falls in 2009, which they absolutely do. They know every family, every backroad, every rumour, and every business that used to be something else.
They carry the town's entire oral history in their brain, which is pretty cool, but they can also make newcomers feel a bit out of place.
The one whose family owns half the town
Every small town seems to have this person. Their last name is on buildings, plaques, businesses, random trophies in random libraries, park benches… You name it. Their family owns the hardware store, used to own the motel, currently owns several rental properties, and is somehow related to the mayor.
They may be perfectly nice, but they may also move through town with the slightly over-the-top energy of someone whose grandpa once decided where the main road should go. Everyone knows them, and everyone has an opinion about them.
The gossip
Now, the town gossip doesn't spread rumours, obviously. They simply hear things. They notice patterns. They just think people have the right to know. They can turn a two-minute grocery store interaction into a full investigative report. And their sources are everywhere — from the pharmacy line or post office to the church basement and the hair salon.
They're often seen as nosy (which they are), but in their defence, they also function as the town's emergency alert system. Breakup? They know. New job opening in town? They know. Someone bought a hot tub? Of course, they friggin' know.
The one who moved back
This person left town with big dreams and a suitcase, only to return a few years later with student debt and a renewed appreciation for free parking. They insist they're only back for now, but somehow they're also considering joining the town's recreational curling team and looking at real estate.
They talk about how much better the food was wherever it is they ran off to, but they also love the fact that rent is no longer $2,400 a month.
The keener who does it all
The keener is on every committee, volunteers at every fundraiser, organizes the Santa Claus parade, runs the silent auction, coaches soccer, and still somehow has time to host the town's best barbecue ever. And I mean, every tiny town needs them because nothing would happen without them.
They're wonderful, perhaps a bit exhausting, and hold more power than the mayor, for sure.
The ex-city slicker
The ex-city slicker moved to their small town in Ontario for what they supposed would be a simpler life, only to discover that simpler does not always mean easier.
They came for fresh air, cheaper rent, and maybe a vegetable garden — but were not at all prepared for septic tanks or the fact that dinner options after 8 p.m. are non-existent.
They try very hard not to seem snobby, but occasionally let complaints about how inconvenient it is that shops are closed on Sundays slip, and well... it is what it is.
The friendly stoner
Every small town in Ontario has at least one super chill, suspiciously wise, friendly stoner who just kind of floats through life. They know where the best swimming spots are, which trails nobody uses, and which neighbour makes surprisingly good homemade beer.
They're never in a rush, which can be both admirable and infuriating, depending on whether you're waiting for them. They call everyone "bud," are always wearing a t-shirt with some trippy graphic (or a hoodie, depending on the season), and they never cease to drop a deep spiritual nugget whenever you run into them.
The wild card
The wild card is the person everyone describes by saying, "Oh, you'll meet them eventually," which is both a promise and a warning.
They might show up to a town meeting with a goat, let their bonfire get out of control, disappear for three months, or randomly open a taco truck despite having zero experience. No one knows what they do for money, but they always seem to be around. They're chaotic, unpredictable, and occasionally a public nuisance, but the town would be boring without them.
The local celebrity
The local celebrity is only famous within a 20-kilometre radius, but within that radius, they are exactly who they think they are. Maybe they were a child actor, won a regional singing competition, or were almost drafted to the NHL or something. Whatever their claim to fame, everyone knows them (or at least says they do).
Their achievements are retold with increasingly dramatic embellishments until they become folklore, even though they'd be a regular person in a city. But hey, fame is fame, even if it happens at the local Legion.
The teenager who can't wait to leave
This sweet teen treats the town like a prison sentence.
They're deeply offended by the lack of nightlife, fashion, and diversity, and swear they're leaving the second they graduate. To them, the nearest city represents freedom, reinvention, and coffee shops where nobody knows their name.
They're probably right to want more, but in ten years, they may find themselves reminiscing on how nice it was to grow up there.
The mysterious weirdo
The mysterious weirdo lives slightly outside town, keeps odd hours, and is the subject of at least seven competing theories. Are they an artist? A retired professor? A witch? No one knows.
In small-town Ontario, minding your own business can accidentally become suspicious behaviour. They might be perfectly lovely, but because they don't attend every barbecue or explain their life story at the annual whatever-it-is, people fill in the blanks themselves. And the funny thing is, they're usually not nearly as wacky as the people who can't stop talking about them.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.