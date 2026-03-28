This charming Ontario small town is actually way better than people expect
It has shimmering lakes and a quaint downtown.
From scenic getaways to unique attractions, Ontario has no shortage of places to explore, but one town in particular is winning people over with charm that goes beyond expectations.
With shimmering lakes, a quaint main street, endless shops, and sun-filled markets, it's a beautiful spot to spend a day or weekend.
We asked readers on Facebook to share Ontario destinations that were way better than they expected, and this picturesque village was among the places mentioned in the comments.
Huntsville is a charming small town nestled in the beautiful Muskoka region. Located just over 2 hours from Toronto, it's known for its breathtaking natural beauty, quaint streets, and outdoor adventures.
The downtown is lined with local shops, cafes, and eateries, and you can easily spend a day strolling down the main street, sipping specialty coffees and dipping into stores.
You can also check out some of the town's attractions, such as Muskoka Heritage Place, where you can explore an authentic 19th-century pioneer village and hop aboard a restored steam locomotive.
Other attractions include the Algonquin Theatre and Sugarbush Hill Maple Farm.
You won't want to miss out on a visit to Sandhill Nursery. The massive home and garden centre offers treats, drinks, blooms, shopping, and more, along with unique events throughout the year.
Huntsville is a short drive from Algonquin Provincial Park, a popular nature destination with endless lakes, trails, and views. It's especially beautiful during the fall, when the leaves transform into fiery reds and oranges.
If you're planning a day trip or weekend escape, locals say Huntsville is even better than they thought it would be.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.