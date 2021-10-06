Porter Airlines Just Added More Flights & Is Officially Back To Full Service Across Canada
Get your suitcase ready!
Pack your bags Canada, because Porter Airlines is officially back with all of their destinations now available for booking.
According to an October 6 news release, the airline has returned to all of its 18 year-round destinations. On September 8, the airline resumed limited services after suspending its operations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, #PorterIsBack in @yfcairport, @YourSJAirport, @SaultAirport, @SudburyAirport, Timmins and @YQG_Airport! We’r… https://t.co/U4m0jgHNUb— Porter Airlines (@Porter Airlines) 1633535041.0
Flights were added over the past month and trips to Fredericton, Saint John, N.B., Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, and Windsor rounded out the return of all destinations.
The other destinations Porter offers flights to include Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Thunder Bay, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston, and Washington (Dulles).
"It's a significant milestone in our recovery, as we return to all of our year-round markets," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines in the news release. "We're looking forward to seeing more of our passengers in these destinations."
And it's not just good news for eager travellers - the airline is mustering up its workers, which means more employed Canadians.
"Over 1,000 Porter team members are now at work supporting these efforts, as we focus on recalling our complete workforce and adding more flights in the coming months," said Deluce.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.