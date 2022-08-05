Porter Airlines Is Having A Massive Sale & You Can Save 25% Off On Flights
You have two days to book!
If you're looking to plan a getaway for the end of summer or a 2022 winter escape, you may want to check out the Porter Airlines sale.
Porter Airlines has extended their 25% off sale until August 7, which means you may be able to book that round trip you've been drooling over for a quarter of the price with the code RHE466.
The sale allows for bookings up to December 15, 2022, excluding travel dates between September 2 to 5 and October 7 to 10.
If you're looking to spend time with your loved ones in the U.S. and celebrate their Thanksgiving with them, you might want to plan to go up a bit earlier because the discount also won't apply for travel dates between November 23 to 27, 2022.
Outside of those dates, you'll be able to secure a flight to Boston, New York, Chicago, Washington, or Myrtle Beach in the States while using the discount.
Flyers can also cash in on Canadian destinations like Montreal, Muskoka, Toronto, Québec City, Ottawa, St. John's, Newfoundland and more.
The discount applies to Porter flights with the exception of partner flights, VIPorter redemption bookings, or Porter Escapes packages.
But if you stick with these locations and the stipulations, you should be ready to board at a discount!
If you're looking for an August getaway, you can even book a roundtrip flight for a weekend in New York out of Toronto from August 26 to August 28 for just $271.21 for the basic fare.
So if you want to fly while saving a dime, you have two days to book!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.