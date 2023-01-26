Public Restrooms Were Ranked In The US & You Might Have To Hold It In These Two States
There are places with just one restroom per 100k people.
Have you ever been exploring a new city and suddenly felt like you urgently needed to use the restroom? When public lavatories are around, the situation gets fixed immediately, but when you can't find a toilet to use, it can turn into a complete nightmare.
A recent study published by the bathroom expert website QS Supplies, shows which states across the U.S. have the most public restrooms around, and Southern places are not looking good.
The research comprehends the use of a toilet-finding tool known as PeePlace to count the number of public restrooms in different areas, as well as official population figures to calculate the number of toilets per 100,000 inhabitants.
While Wyoming might be the 10th largest state but also the least populated in the United States, according to World Population Review data, this place got the first place for public restrooms as the Equality State has 43.9 lavatories per 100,000 people. So it might not be crowded, but you can surely find a toilet there.
Followed by Wyoming, South Dakota secured the second place with 35.4 bathrooms per 100,000 residents.
However, visiting Southern U.S. states might be risky if you’re a constant restroom-user, as you might have to hold it for a little while before you find a toilet.
Louisiana only has 1.2 restrooms per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Mississippi, which also has 1.2 lavatories per 100,000 people. Kentucky comes next with 1.9 toilets, then Arkansas with 2.2, Texas with 2.6, and Tennessee with 2.8.
So, next time you travel down south, be aware that you might have to go through an adventure before finding a public throne.
