NFL's Manti Te'o's Wife Jovi Nicole Engbino Is Pregnant After Netflix's Catfish Doc Premieres
She's the cutest Utah mom!
NFL free agent and widely known Notre Dame linebacker, Manti Te'o, released a documentary about a major catfishing scandal he was a part of in 2012. The athlete's now wife, Jovi Nicole Engbino, stands by his side as he relives these memories.
The Netflix original is called Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist. It tells a complex story about an online relationship the athlete was involved in, which turned out to not only be a scam but a huge media frenzy during a really dark time in Te'o's personal life.
Ten years later, so much has changed. While doing an interview on CBS Mornings, he mentioned that he was now married with a beautiful daughter and baby number two on the way.
"I'm a loving husband, I have a great wife, I have a daughter and we have a son on the way," he beamed.
His wife, Engbino, shared a clip of Te'o's CBS public announcement on her Instagram page last week.
The soon-to-be mother of two has 50.2K followers on the platform, where she specializes in health and beauty.
She showed off her fitness journey while pregnant with her first daughter in 2021. The family lives in Utah, and the content creator frequently geotags the city of Lehi on her posts, which is just south of Salt Lake City.
Her profile's bio says she's a "future nurse injector" and, in January, she published that she passed her exams at Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences in Draper, UT.
However, she wasn't always planning to go the medical route. According to her LinkedIn, she spent a year taking classes at Arizona State University in Business Administration and Management from 2007-2008.
Now, the nursing student always uploads photos with Te'o and their little girl.
Her followers are overjoyed at the family's newest addition and some are even expressing their support for the Netflix documentary on her social media, as well.
"I just watched the documentary today, and felt so moved I had to come comment. What a great soul who was railroaded by the corrupt media. Wishing you and your family a lifetime of happiness," commented one viewer on the announcement video.
Engbino has not yet revealed when they are due, but the couple is excited to expand their family.