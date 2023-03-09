You Can 'Mine' For Unique Gems At This Texas Cave & Bring Home Pretty Crystal Souvenirs
Will you be lucky? 💎
If you're from Texas, then you're probably no stranger to Natural Bridge Caverns by now. And while many have ventured through their numerous cavern passages or soared through the sky on their massive zipline and obstacle course, few know of their greatest gem of all... literally.
Discovery Village Mining Co. is one of the surface attractions at the San Antonio, TX-based caverns, and it should be at the top of everyone's to-do list because of all the cool gemstones you could find.
After all, there's no place more fitting to discover your own amethysts or emeralds than at an actual cavern system. However, you won't actually be mining from the underground cave.
Discovery Village Mining Co. offers six different sizes of sluicing bags full of cool gems and fossils to dig through. They range from $9.99 to $32.99 in price, depending on how big the bags are and what kind of crystal goodies are inside.
The bags come packed full of gem-filled dirt and hidden treasures that you have to sift out in trays, water them, and put whatever beautiful gems you've uncovered in a bag to take home with you.
Nontheless, if you want those huge crystals that are a little fancier than this smaller quartz and arrowheads, you can peruse the unique selection of precious rocks in the gift shop.
Natural Bridge Caverns is open all day, every day, and their hours vary depending on the day of the week and time of year.
You don't have to pay an admission fee to experience the Discovery Village Mining Co. All you have to pay for is your bag of gorgeous gems, minerals, or fossils!
Though, we wouldn't blame you for wanting a cave tour or a trip through the sky while you're there.
Discovery Village Mining Co.
Price: $9.99+
Address: 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd., San Antonio, TX 78266
Why You Need To Go: You can sluice and find your own unique gemstones at this spot in San Antonio!
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
This article has been updated since it was originally published on November 13, 2019.