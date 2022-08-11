This Texas Home Has A Magical Underground Cave In The Backyard & It's Selling For $875K
There's a hidden door and stairway that leads down the cavern.
There's a mystical San Antonio real estate property that has its very own private cave full of natural stalagmites right in the backyard. There's a stairway leading down the underground, and it's pretty spectacular. It's also for sale!
This four-bedroom Texas home is listed at $875,000 by Lori Largen of JB Goodwin Realtors. The property was on the market for 25 days, according to the listing, originally valued at $950,000. It currently has a sale pending for the decreased price tag.
It may look like a totally unassuming family home in the quiet central city neighborhood, but once you visit the small wooden platform out back and head through a door etched into the ground, you are immersed in a world of natural wonder.
The in ground door leading to the cave. Right: The stairs leading down into the cave.San Antonio Board of Realtors
The house is in the middle of a nature reserve area, so there are over two acres of lush nature and trees that surround it.
It's also right near the popular Natural Bridge Caverns, which the new homeowners won't have to worry about visiting, but nevertheless gives context as to why there is a cavern on the property.
That, and also Texas is just filled with many different natural marvels.
Another part of the San Antonio, TX house's cave.San Antonio Board of Realtors
The owners will now have 2,745 square feet of space to move into, and that doesn't even count the grotto room filled with a magical winding staircase that leads through it.
It's difficult to find a negative comment about the house on the Instagram post, as every commenter expresses their admiration or down-right amazement at the Texas property's special feature.