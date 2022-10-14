California Residents Are Receiving Another Stimulus Check & Here’s How To Check On Yours
You could receive up to $1,050.
This month, the State of California is distributing a round of inflation relief stimulus checks to as many as 23 million residents. People living in the Golden State are eligible to receive payments of up to $1,050.
According to the state of California's Franchise Tax Board, payments for the Middle Class Tax Refund, or the MCTR, started being distributed by direct deposit on October 7 and will continue to be dispersed throughout the same month.
California residents of six months or longer that filed their 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021, are eligible to receive payments via direct deposit or pre-paid card.
The majority of direct deposit payments will be disbursed to bank accounts from October 7 to October 25 and should take three to five business days to process. The remained will take until November 14th to be posted to bank accounts.
For residents expecting their MCTR money via pre-paid debit card, it will take a little bit longer to receive the funds. Beneficiaries should allow up to two weeks to get their debit card in the mail.
The amount of money you can expect depends on your marital status and the number of dependents in the household.
Married residents with dependents and an annual gross income of $150,000 or less can expect a payment of $1,050. Heads of households and those filing as singles with a dependent can anticipate payments of $700.
Singles or heads of households without a dependent that fall into that range of income, however, will only be receiving $350.
Singles who make an annual gross income higher than $250,000 are not eligible to receive this round of tax relief payments.
You can visit California's Franchise Tax Board website to check on the status and amount of your payment, as well as determine your eligibility.