So Many States Are Sending Out Another Round Of Stimulus Checks & Here’s How To Get Yours
If you live in these states you're in luck!
Eighteen different states have been approved for offering certain residents another round of stimulus checks this 2022. With inflation steadily on the rise and the rental market skyrocketing, these bonuses could help out Americans now more than ever.
This guide will help you determine whether or not you can expect some extra cash in the bank this year.
18 states getting another stimulus check
If you live in one of these 18 states, you're in luck! This is how much you can expect to receive from the government if you qualify, according to Forbes:
- Alaska: $3,200
- California: Up to $1,050
- Colorado: $750
- Delaware: $300
- Florida: $450
- Georgia: $250
- Hawaii: $300
- Idaho: $75
- Illinois: $50
- Indiana: $325
- Maine: $850
- Massachusetts: Up to 7% of annual income tax
- Minnesota: $750 to certain workers
- New Jersey: $500
- New Mexico: $500
- Oregon: $600
- Rhode Island: $250 per child
- South Carolina: Up to $800
- Virginia: $250
How to qualify for additional stimulus checks
The requirements for payment vary from state to state, however, one consistent key qualifier is you must be a state resident, and filed your taxes for both 2021 and 2022.
In Minnesota, the funds are being distributed to residents who are considered "frontline workers," meaning they were employed for in-person, non-remote work at least 120 hours between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
Other states like Rhode Island are issuing residents $250 rebates per child claimed as a dependent.
How to receive your stimulus payment
The method of payment varies from state to state.
Some states like Colorado, Florida and Maine are sending out checks via mail to prevent fraudulent activity.
Others such as California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, South Carolina and Virginia can expect to receive the money via direct deposit to the bank account used to file taxes.
How to check the status of your stimulus payment
In most cases, you can check the status of your check on your state's official government website via the Department of Finance or the Department of Revenue.
The IRS has provided a list of state government websites where you can find more information on the status of your refund.
Other states possibly receiving payments
Some states have proposed rebates and stimulus checks in the works that have yet to be approved, but there's still hope.
If you are a taxpaying resident in Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, or Pennsylvania you could be in luck.
These four states have proposed bills for relief money, though they are still pending and have yet to be signed into law. Updates on the status of these bills will also be available on the websites of their individual Departments of Revenue.
