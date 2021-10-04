Parts Of Saskatchewan Are Under An Air Quality Alert As Forest Fires Continue To Burn

Whether you live in Saskatoon and you want a stay-cation, or you are looking for a new place to travel to this summer, put these Saskatoon destinations at the top of your list. Some of the spots are perfect for a cozy romantic getaway with your S.O., while others are ideal for you and the girls to have a relaxing weekend.
Whatever you're in the mood for this summer, check out these 12 beautiful Airbnbs that Saskatoon has to offer!
Please note: these prices may change depending on availability and season and may not reflect the exact price at the time of booking. There also may be additional fees and service costs associated with the rental that are not included in the nightly rate.
Under $75
$75-$125
$125 and up
For Airbnbs under $75, click "NEXT."
Airbnbs under $75:
Clean & Modern Condo in YXE // Willowgrove
Features:
• 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
• Gym, saltwater pool, and hot tub in building. Also includes a private parking stall.
• Sleek and modern feel with great natural light
Accommodates: 2
Price: $48/night
Book here
Heritage Home // City Park
Features:
• 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms
• Close to the South Saskatchewan river, coffee shops, and great walking paths
• Adorable old home with a clawfoot tub, reading nook, and window seat
Accommodates: 2
Price: $50/night
Book now
Vibrant Flat // Parkridge
Features:
• 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
• Located in a quiet part of the city, and a 10-15 minute drive from the downtown
• Rental car service discount offered with booking by owner
Accommodates: 2-4
Price: $61/night
Book now
Lovely Loft // Downtown
Features:
• 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
• Walking distance to Saskatoon's central district; close to many restaurants and cafes
• Rooftop patio with great views of the city and perfect for enjoying the sun
Accommodates: 2
Price: $70/night
Book now
For Airbnbs from $75 to $125, click "NEXT."
Airbnbs from $75 to $125:
Gorgeous Loft // Downtown
Features:
• 1 bedroom, 1 loft bed, 1 bathroom
• Located in downtown area, close to many shops, restaurants, and cafes.
• Very spacious — perfect for a group of people doing a weekend away!
Accommodates: 2-5
Price: $99/night
Book now
Elegant Suite // Hampton
Features:
• 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
• Close by the airport for all your travelling needs
• Modern and sleek feel, great size for groups
Accommodates: 2-6
Price: $81/night
Book now
Luxury Penthouse // Downtown
Features:
• 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
• Downtown area, close to shops, restaurants, and cafes
• Balcony overlooking the city, tile shower, and fireplace
Accommodates: 2-4
Price: $99/night
Book now
Trendy Loft // Downtown
Features:
• 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms
• Massive space, great for groups, and in the downtown area by lots of shops and restaurants
• Gym in the building
Accommodates: 2
Price: $85/night
Book now
For Airbnbs $125 and up, click "NEXT."
Airbnbs $125 and up:
Eatons Loft Executive Apartment // Riversdale
Features:
• 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
• Top floor of the building with incredible views of Saskatoon
• Rain head shower, BBQ, patio, and 2 underground parking stalls
Accommodates: 2-4
Price: $149/night
Book now
Trendy Loft // Downtown
Features:
• 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
• Very close to downtown and Riversdale, with many shops and restaurants nearby
• Gorgeous interior and unique decorating
Accommodates: 2-7
Price: $130/night
Book now
Executive Suite // Downtown
Features:
• 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
• Modern and sleek design, balcony with gorgeous view of the city and river valley
• Access to pool, hot tub, game room, and gym in the building
Accommodates: 2
Price: $149/night
Book now
Hayloft Home // Westmount
Features:
• 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
• Unique prairie home experience with Saskatchewan-themed interior decor
• Floor heating, fireplace, natural light, and close to central downtown area