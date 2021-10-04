Trending Tags

Parts Of Saskatchewan Are Under An Air Quality Alert As Forest Fires Continue To Burn

Best to keep your windows closed.

Andre Nantel | Dreamstime

Parts of Saskatchewan have been placed under an air quality alert due to smoke from forest fires burning near Hudson Bay.

Environment Canada posted the alerts on Monday, October 4, stating that "elevated pollution levels are expected or occurring."

They said that easterly winds are expected to push the smoke to areas of central Saskatchewan by the evening.

The areas impacted include Saskatoon, Hudson Bay, Kindersley, Martensville, Melfort, Prince Albert, and The Battlefords.

Those who experience breathing difficulties or have lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, are being asked to stay inside and to keep their windows closed.

"Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health," the alert read.

The good news though, it's forecasted that conditions in the Prairie province will improve later in the week.

