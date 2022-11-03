Singh Slams Ford For Attacking Education Workers & Says He 'Knows He's Violating Their Rights'
Justin Trudeau isn't happy with Ontario's premier either. 👀
Jagmeet Singh has called out Ontario Premier Doug Ford for launching "a direct attack" on education workers and knowingly "violating their rights."
As contract negotiations between the union representing education workers in Ontario and the provincial government have stalled, Ford's government is expected to introduce legislation to keep workers on the job.
On November 2, Singh shared a video on Instagram of him slamming the premier for the situation that's unfolded.
"We've seen what Premier Ford is doing in Ontario," he said. "This is a direct attack on workers and some of the most lowest-paid workers in the classroom."
The NDP leader blasted the premier for using the notwithstanding clause and said he "knows he's violating their rights."
"We've heard some of the outrage from Liberal ministers and we've heard it from the prime minister but that's not good enough. Our question is, what is he going to do about it? How is he going to stand up for workers?"
Singh also went after Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and said he won't stand up for employees since "he's not someone who cares about workers."
Just a day before these comments, on November 1, Justin Trudeau called out Ford for invoking the notwithstanding clause.
"I know that collective bargaining negotiations are sometimes difficult, it has to be done in a respectful and thoughtful way at the bargaining table," the prime minister said. "The suspension of people's rights is something you should do in only the most exceptional circumstances."
Some Ontario school boards have announced they will close if a strike happens and education workers walk off the job on Friday, November 4.
The Toronto District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board, Durham Catholic District School Board, Peel District School Board, Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic School Boards and Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board said schools would not be open.