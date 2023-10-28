This Small Town In California Is The 'Danish Capital Of America' & It's Like A Trip To Europe
No long-haul flight required! 🇩🇰
If you've always dreamed of visiting Denmark but you'd rather skip the passport queues and long-haul flights, set your sights on Solvang!
Nestled among the rolling hills of southern California's Santa Ynez Valley, the small U.S. town of Solvang is like a pocket-sized European adventure for Americans and Canadians who want to travel on a budget.
Despite its U.S. address, Solvang will whisk you away to the heart of Denmark with its red-tiled roofs, cobblestone streets, contrast-colour balconies, spinning windmills and authentic cuisine. And the best part? There's no need for a crash course in Danish phrases before you visit!
So before you splurge your savings on an international flight to somewhere in Europe, here's everything you need to know about visiting Solvang, California, and why it really feels like a quaint piece of Europe that's been dropped into the heart of the West Coast.
What's so special about Solvang, California?
Known as the "Danish capital of America," Solvang is considered a small town gem because of its fun, kitschy ability to make visitors feel like they're in an entirely different country.
Despite being on the other side of the Atlantic, the quirky town mirrors the ambiance of Denmark through its brightly-coloured architecture, European bake shops, vibrant cultural events and quaint boutiques, which means American and Canadian travellers are able to sample a taste of Europe without even leaving North America.
The town describes itself as "a sun-soaked slice of Danish culture in the Santa Ynez Valley, where California wine cellars mix with European bakeries and shops," so it's hardly surprising that this spot is popular with visitors.
Of course, Solvang is also special because there's nothing else like it nearby. Although there are other European-looking small towns across the United States, Solvang is the only place in California that'll transport you to Denmark in an instant.
Is Solvang a Danish town?
Despite its Santa Ynez Valley location, Solvang has authentic Danish roots dating all the way back to the early 1900s.
In 1911, three Danish immigrants laid the town's cornerstone, purchasing nearly 10,000 acres of prime land in the Santa Ynez Valley.
The trio quickly began constructing buildings incorporating traditional Danish architecture, including a Lutheran church that still stands today.
In the years that followed, new residents started building their homes in the same traditional style and by the 1930s, the town looked so authentically Danish that it was visited multiple times by actual Danish royalty.
Today, Solvang is a quirky spot for tourists and travellers to visit while in California, with most hoping to experience the town's authentic Danish atmosphere, tasty snacks and seasonal activities.
What is there to do in Solvang?
There are a whole bunch of things to do in Solvang, depending on how much time you have and what your interests and budget are.
Among the most popular Solvang pastimes is to simply wander around the town, admiring the Danish-style architecture. Spot the iconic windmills, half-timbered buildings and cobblestone streets that evoke the essence of a European village.
Foodies can indulge in a culinary adventure by sampling authentic Danish pastries at local bakeries, savouring delightful treats like æbleskiver (apple-filled pancakes) and flaky kringles, while wine aficionados can meander through the Santa Ynez Valley's wineries, sampling exquisite local sips.
Art enthusiasts, on the other hand, can peruse Danish heritage at the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art or delve into the enchanting world of Hans Christian Andersen at the museum dedicated to the famous storyteller.
Those hoping to buy gifts or souvenirs can pass the time window-shopping or real-shopping at quaint boutiques that offer authentic Danish crafts, from wooden toys to intricate lacework.
The town also hosts lively cultural events, including the annual Solvang Danish Days, where traditional music, folk dances and authentic delicacies take centre stage.
What is the best time of year to visit Solvang?
The best time to visit Solvang largely depends on your personal preferences and the type of experience you're looking for, but the good news is that there's really no bad time of year to visit Solvang.
Spring and fall tend to offer milder weather and fewer crowds, which means this is a good time to visit if you want to explore the town without the summer rush.
Spring, especially April through June, brings beautiful blooms and warm temperatures, perfect for outdoor activities and sunny selfies. Fall, particularly September and October, also boasts lovely weather, making it an ideal time for wine tasting in the Santa Ynez Valley and spotting fall foliage around the town.
Summer is the peak tourist season, which means Solvang is likely at its busiest. That said, this time of year there are various festivals, outdoor concerts and activities, which means it's a fun time to visit.
Winter, specifically during the holiday season, transforms Solvang into a magical, festive wonderland. Of course, temperatures are usually cooler and it'll be darker, and some shops or attractions might also have modified hours.
What is Solvang like at Christmas?
Solvang at Christmas is pretty magical, as the town transforms into a cozy winter wonderland, adorned with festive decorations and twinkling lights that illuminate the streets and buildings.
The Danish-inspired architecture, which is already charming, becomes even more delightful with the addition of holiday decor.
The annual Julefest celebration turns Solvang into a holiday paradise where visitors can experience a variety of Danish-inspired festive events, including a tree lighting ceremony, parades, horse-drawn carriage rides, live music and traditional Danish performances.
Throughout the season, there are also craft fairs, artisan markets and specialty shops offering unique gifts, handcrafted ornaments and seasonal treats.
At this time of year, local bakeries serve holiday-themed Danish pastries, such as gingerbread cookies and spiced cakes, as well as the traditional warm æbleskiver.
Is it worth visiting Solvang?
If you love kitschy charm, it is definitely worth visiting Solvang, particularly if you can road trip or fly there within a few hours.
The town's distinct Danish flair, picturesque architecture and seasonal activities make it a fun destination for a girls trip, romantic break or solo adventure — and it'll make you feel like you're strolling through the streets of Copenhagen (even if it's just for a day or two).
Sure, it's a little bit touristy here, but so are many parts of Europe, including some Danish cities and towns themselves!
Solvang, California
Price: Free to visit (activities may cost extra)
When: All year
Address: Solvang, CA
Why You Need To Go: If you want to sample a little taste of Denmark without having to take a transatlantic flight, look no further! Known as the "Danish capital of America," this cozy U.S. town will transport you straight to Europe — and you won't even have to pack your passport.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.