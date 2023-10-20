9 Dreamy Small Towns In The US That'll Transport You Straight To Europe
All the vibes, none of the long-haul travel!
If you've always dreamed of experiencing the rolling vineyards of Tuscany, sampling the delicious pastries of Denmark, or celebrating Germany's iconic Oktoberfest, did you know you don't actually have to jump on a long-haul flight?
There are so small towns in the U.S. that will transport you straight to Europe – and they're so much closer to home than their European counterparts.
With quaint, cobblestone streets, picturesque architecture and authentic cuisine, there are so many towns and cities on this side of the Atlantic that will truly make you feel like you've been transported to another continent.
Whether you've got visiting the snow-capped Bavarian Alps, the expansive vineyards of Italy, or the charming small towns of Sweden on your European bucket list, here are nine U.S. destinations that look just like Europe that you can visit from Canada or the United States.
Even better, you may not even need to board a plane to visit!
Leavenworth, Washington
Tucked away in the snow-capped Cascade Mountains, Leavenworth is a seriously charming, picturesque village that looks like it was plucked straight from the Bavarian Alps (or perhaps a Hallmark movie set!).
The alpine-style architecture, beer gardens and the annual Oktoberfest celebrations will make you feel like you're in a Bavarian wonderland and whisk you away to Germany.
Enjoy a pretzel and a stein of beer while soaking in the surprisingly authentic European atmosphere. And, if you really want to get into the swing of things, why not visit the town's nutcracker museum?
Napa Valley, California
Napa Valley may not be in Europe, but it's the perfect destination for those seeking a taste of European charm paired with world-class wine experiences.
Picture long, winding roads and lush, rolling vineyards that mirror Tuscany, Mediterranean-style wineries reminiscent of Spain and France, and Michelin-starred restaurants that rival European culinary hotspots.
The Napa Valley Wine Train adds a dash of luxury combined with dreamy vistas, while charming wine villages like St. Helena and Calistoga will immediately transport you to bustling European squares.
Don't miss Calistoga's Tuscan-style hot springs or vineyard picnics that promise a European-style escape without the long flight.
Montpellier, Vermont
Nestled in the heart of New England, Montpelier has a surprisingly original European allure.
With its charming streets, white churches with tall spires, historic architecture and quaint boutiques, Montpelier feels like a hidden gem you might discover on a trip around Europe.
Stroll along picturesque avenues lined with classic New England homes, visit the majestic Vermont State House and explore the city's art galleries to get an eclectic sense of America-meets-France.
Montpelier's cozy cafes, artisanal bakeries and farmers markets evoke a Euro-inspired culinary scene, particularly when combined with the city's quaint streets, bustling atmosphere and scenic landscapes. Who needs France anyway, huh?
New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans' French Quarter is a historic, vibrant neighbourhood with a strong European influence.
The architecture is a colourful blend of French and Spanish styles, and the lively streets come alive with jazz music, street performers and mouthwatering cuisine. Head down some of the quieter streets to find the French markets, where you can look for gourmet bites, local crafts and charming keepsakes.
It's the perfect place to sample a taste of Europe right in the heart of the Deep South, while still getting a truly authentic American experience too.
Solvang, California
Step aside, Europe. The United States has a true taste of Denmark right here at home. Solvang, located in the heart of California's wine country, is a Danish-inspired town that offers an authentic taste of Europe on the West Coast.
Half-timbered buildings, windmills, rustic boutiques and Danish bakeries serving pastries like æbleskiver will transport you to the charming streets of Denmark – no long-haul flight necessary.
With a replica of Copenhagen's famous "Little Mermaid" statue, a museum dedicated to Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen and a museum that explores Denmark's heritage, it's hardly surprising that this spot is often described as "The Danish Capital of America."
Lindsborg, Kansas
Nestled in the heartland of Kansas, Lindsborg offers an adorable glimpse into Scandinavian culture.
The town's Swedish heritage is evident in its red-painted wooden buildings, Swedish festivals and traditional craftsmanship. As you wander the streets, you'll spot signs of Sweden around every corner, including Dala horses, Swedish flags and colourful storefronts that'll transport you across the Atlantic.
Don't miss the Old Mill Museum, where you can learn about the town's history, or the Svensk Hyllningsfest, a Swedish festival that celebrates Lindsborg's cultural roots.
With its friendly residents, Swedish traditions and quaint Midwestern setting, Lindsborg – also known as "Little Sweden" – should be on anyone's European bucket list.
Helen, Georgia
Nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia Mountains, Helen is a dreamy Bavarian oasis in the heart of the American South.
This cute alpine town is a true escape from its American setting, with its Bavarian-style architecture, cobblestone streets and snow-capped mountain vistas as a backdrop.
As you wander through Helen, you'll spot half-timbered buildings, bustling beer gardens, and specialty shops reminiscent of Germany's Bavaria region.
The annual Oktoberfest celebration brings a touch of Germany to Georgia with bratwurst, polka music and steins of beer. Whether you're savoring schnitzel at a local restaurant or tubing down the Chattahoochee River, Helen guarantees a fun European experience without the lengthy plane ride.
Holland, Michigan
Despite being thousands of miles from the Netherlands, the charming city of Holland, Michigan, offers a pretty authentic taste of Dutch culture and European ambiance.
Known for its vibrant tulip festivals and windmill-studded landscapes, Holland is like a slice of Europe transported to the American Midwest.
Stroll through Windmill Island Gardens to witness authentic Dutch windmills, explore the charming Dutch Village with its wooden clogs and cheese shops and admire the Delft-inspired architecture.
Don't miss the annual Tulip Time Festival when the city bursts into a colourful Dutch bloom. With its European-style streets, Dutch traditions, and picturesque Lake Michigan setting, this quirky spot is the perfect blend of American and European charm.
St. Augustine, Florida
If you've been dreaming of experiencing life in Spain, you don't have to cross the Atlantic to get a taste of it.
Considered by some to be the oldest city in the United States, Florida's St. Augustine has Spanish influences on every corner. With colonial architecture, cobblestone streets and centuries-old fortresses, you'll be transported to a charming Spanish village within moments of arriving.
To get your fill of European castles, explore the historic fortress Castillo de San Marcos, which will whisk you away to another time and place.
You'll also find golden, sandy beaches and a vibrant coastline, reminiscent of Bareclona's own. Dreamy, right?
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.