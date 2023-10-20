Helena Hanson
Senior Editor
Helena Hanson is a Senior Editor for Narcity Media, leading the Travel and Money teams. She previously lived in Ottawa, but is now based in the U.K.

9 Charming Canadian Destinations That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Exploring Europe

6 European Cities That Canadians Need To Visit, According To Someone Who Grew Up There

12 Dreamy Destinations Our Travel Team Says Should Be On Every Bucket List (PHOTOS)

This Charming Little Village In The Rocky Mountains Is A Bucket List Trip & Looks Like Germany

8 Dreamy Places In Alberta & BC That Will Transport You Straight To Europe This Summer

Loading...