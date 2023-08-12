4 Enchanting Scottish Towns In Ontario That Will Whisk You Away To The Streets of Edinburgh
Cue the bagpipes!
These small towns in Ontario have Scottish roots and you can imagine you're wandering through Edinburgh as you explore the historic streets and fill up on old-time vibes.
From limestone main streets to pipe bands and highland dancers, these small towns will whisk you away to another land.
Leave your passport behind and take a trip to these four Scottish towns in Ontario if you're craving a mini vacay.
Fergus
Address: Fergus, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located under two hours from Toronto, this small town has a "rich Scottish heritage " that will whisk you away to Europe.
The main street is full of limestone buildings and the Grand River rushes through the heart of the town. You can explore local shops including the Fergus Scottish Corner Shop or I Love Chocolate! where you'll find all sorts of sweet treats.
When it comes to places to eat and stay, you'll want to check out the Breadalbane Inn, which features "one of the finest examples of Scottish architecture in the area."
Its restaurant, Scozia, serves up delicious Italian fare and the luxurious suites will whisk you back in time.
You can also enjoy a meal at the Goofie Newfie, an East Coast-themed venue with a patio overlooking the Grand River.
The town boasts lots of surrounding trails as well as events like the annual Fergus Scottish Festival & Highland Games, a three-day festival with pipe band competitions, highland dancers, over 50 clans & heritage village, whisky tastings and more.
The riverfront Templin Gardens is another gorgeous spot to visit. The gardens are filled with lush flowers and limestone structures with steps leading down to the water.
Perth
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic small town near Ottawa will have you feeling like you're wandering along the streets of Scotland.
Perth was named after Perth, Scotland and was settled by a mix of Scottish, Irish and European settlers. Many of the town's stone buildings were crafted by masons and feature Scottish influence.
The five acre Stewart Park is located in the heart of Perth and is a popular place to enjoy the outdoors. The park has "photogenic bridges" and "gorgeous gardens" where you can enjoy a peaceful stroll.
The Perth Museum is another spot that is worth a visit. It's located inside the Matheson House and features historic rooms, exhibitions and more.
The Perth Downtown Walking Tour will take you past some of the historic architecture and buildings so you can truly feel like you're in a little Scottish village.
You'll want to grab a bite to eat at Fiddleheads Bar and Grill, which is situated "in one of Perth's oldest heritage stone buildings overlooking the Tay River."
Other fun activities include canoeing on the Tay River and cycling along the surrounding trails.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Elora is a popular tourist town located minutes away from the Scottish village of Fergus. Elora also has Scottish roots — it was founded by Captain William Gilkison of Ayrshire, Scotland, according to Ontario Heritage Trust.
With its stunning limestone buildings and historic streets, it's no surprise that Elora has Scottish roots.
There is so much to do in the town, including shopping at the local boutiques like Steve's Sheepskin & Leather Shop and enjoying a meal at the many restaurants. The Cellar Pub and Grill boasts delicious dishes and amazing views of the Grand River. You can dig into a variety of meals including pasta and steak while gazing over the water.
The Elora Mill is another spot to add to your itinerary. The historic venue is a popular spot for weddings as well as getaways. You can stay in one of the fancy suites and enjoy spa services such as massages and a pool overlooking the river.
The Mill also has a restaurant with local dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
One of the most popular summer attractions in Elora is the quarry. Surrounded by white cliffs, this turquoise pool of water has a sandy beach and is an idyllic spot to take a dip. You'll have to make reservations in advance, as the area does get quite busy.
Kincardine
Address: Kincardine, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known as "Ontario's Scottish destination" Kincardine is brimming with British vibes. The town has a "strong Scottish heritage" and is located on the shining shores of Lake Huron.
One of the highlights of the town is its beaches. The area boasts a long stretch of white sandy shores that lead into turquoise waves.
Station Beach is the most popular spot to relax and take a dip and is a hotspot for surfing. You can bask on the soft sandy shores and take part in beach volleyball, or walk along the scenic boardwalk and take in the sunset.
If you really want to get in on the Scottish vibes, you'll want to see the Kincardine Scottish Pipe Band, which marches down the main street every Saturday night during the summer. The sound of the bagpipes will transport you to another land.
There are several restaurants to enjoy while in town. The Tusk has a beautiful patio overlooking the lake and drool-worthy dishes like steak and curry.
The Bruce Steakhouse is a casual eatery that also has a patio with gorgeous beach views.
If you're looking for more things to do, you can tour the Kincardine Lighthouse or the Walker House Museum and learn about early life in the area.
While at the Walker House Museum, you can take a trip to the speakeasy-style Industry Room and enjoy a boozy drink.
Kincardine has lots of scenic trails in and around the town to enjoy, whether you're on foot, bike, skis or snowshoes. It's a gorgeous place to explore during any season.
