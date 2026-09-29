Watchdog finds problems with spy service's use of legal authority to commit offences

Spy watchdog raps CSIS over use of special powers
Spy watchdog raps CSIS over use of special powers
CSIS director Daniel Rogers delivers a speech in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

The national spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service may not have complied with the law when using special powers to gather information.

The CSIS Act allows designated spy service employees to commit certain offences when collecting information — a measure intended to ensure CSIS operations do not break the law.

A new National Security and Intelligence Review Agency report notes there are limitations and requirements tied to this authority to ensure there are legal guardrails around CSIS activities.

The intelligence review agency looked at CSIS's use of the authority in operations in 2022 and 2023.

The review agency found some CSIS employees may have committed offences without the required designation, and that direction may have been given to commit some acts without the authorization required by law.

The spy watchdog says CSIS has a duty to ensure all of its operations respect the law, especially when those operations require activity that would otherwise be considered illegal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Government of Canada jobs in passport and visa services are open and you don't need a degree

You can make close to $100,000 a year.

Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and boardwalk trails through fall colours

It's a magical spot to soak up the autumn season. 🍂

Trump's import bans on Canadian liquor, whey, motorcycles take effect

Trump's Canadian import bans take effect

Canadian workers could be eligible to get money from this government payment in October

Advance payments will be issued soon!

Recalls for chicken, fruit, nuts, ice cream and more food items were issued in Canada recently

These products could be contaminated or have undeclared ingredients.

London officer suspended after video showing alcohol in police vehicle

London officer suspended over video

This fall farm near Toronto is a pumpkin paradise with cozy fire pits and endless activities

It's a dreamy spot for a fall day trip.

This Ontario fall hike overlooks a waterfront village steeped in autumn hues

It comes with all the fall views. 🍂

Stelco to lay off up to 500 workers amid production shift, citing U.S. tariffs

Stelco to lay off up to 500 amid production shift

Affordable child-care program extended in Ontario, but not to $10 a day

Ontario gets affordable child-care extension