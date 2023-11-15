Starbucks' Free Red Cup Giveaway Is Back & Here's How To Get The 2023 Reusable Holiday Cup
But you'll have to act fast!
Attention, Starbucks lovers! It's almost that time of year again when you can score a free Starbucks reusable red cup and this year's product is super cute.
On Thursday, November 16, customers who order a holiday beverage will receive the free 2023 limited-edition reusable red cup that's made with 75% recycled material and features a "whimsical mod design."
Here's the full list of holiday drinks that will get you the free grande red cup:
- Apple Crisp Oat Macchiato
- Caramel Brûlé Latte Chestnut
- Praline Latte Gingerbread Latte
- Gingerbread Oat Chai
- Hot Chocolate
- Iced Apple Crisp Oat Shaken Espresso
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Mocha
- Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
- Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea
- Latte Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Sugar Cookie Oat Latte
- White Hot Chocolate
Best of all, when you bring your reusable red cup (or any reusable cup) back to Starbucks in the future, you get $0.10 off of your beverage, so it's good for the environment and a little way to save a few cents.
If you can't make it to a Starbucks store, don't worry — the red cup giveaway is available through any means that you order your Starbucks, including the Starbucks app or via DoorDash or Uber Eats.
That being said, they are only available while supplies last, so if you want to get your hands on one of them, make sure you place your order early!
When is Starbucks' red cup giveaway for 2023?
In Canada, Starbucks is giving free reusable red cups out on November 16, 2023 with the purchase of a holiday drink.
