Tim Hortons Has So Many New Treats For The 2023 Holiday Season & One Of Them Is My New Fav
The Smile Cookies are back!
It's that special time of year again — Tim Hortons has released their 2023 holiday lineup and there are so many delicious drinks and treats to try out this season.
On Monday, November 13, Narcity got to try out all of the goodies at the Tim Hortons Holiday Market in Toronto, and while everything I tried was absolutely delicious, there's one drink that I'll be reaching for throughout the winter.
Quite a few of the items have Baileys flavour in them, but it's important to note that none of them have alcohol — you're just getting a taste of the liqueur in a non-alcoholic way, which is a win-win, so you can feel safe to sip away at one of these while driving.
Here are some of the new Tim Hortons holiday menu items you can pick up, but if you want to try them yourself, you'll want to hurry as they're only available for a limited time.
Baileys Cream Coffee
Baileys Cream Coffee from Tim Hortons.
I'm usually not the biggest fan of Tim Hortons coffee (yes, even their dark roast) but the addition of the Baileys to the brew is really lovely.
It's rich, smooth and has the creaminess that Baileys is known for as well as delicious notes of chocolate and vanilla, which round the coffee out really nicely.
It very much tastes like a coffee to be enjoyed on a lazy Sunday morning while cuddled up in bed, and I'm here for it.
Baileys Iced Capp
A Baileys Iced Capp from Tim Hortons.
Iced Capps are pretty damn good already, but Iced Capps with Baileys are out-of-this-world delicious.
I find Iced Capps can be quite sweet sometimes, so I expected the addition of the Baileys to make it even more aggressively sugary but the non-alcoholic liqueur did not create that problem.
Instead, it made the Iced Capp even richer than it usually is and turned it into quite a decadent little treat. I love the whipped topping that Tims makes — it's nice and thick and doesn't have any of the artificial taste that you sometimes find with fast food items.
I'm seriously impressed with the Baileys Iced Capp and I'll definitely be ordering this again sometime, particularly as I think iced drinks are perfect for the winter given how hot one gets in all of the winter gear we're forced to layer on to survive the cold.
Baileys Latte
A Baileys Latte from Tim Hortons.
I'm not much of a latte drinker due to some issues with dairy, but I could see myself ordering this with an oat-based milk.
It's made with Tims espresso and the flavour of Baileys and it tastes like a comforting hug topped off with whipped cream and a little sprinkling of cocoa powder
Overall, just a really pleasant and balanced drink!
Baileys Cold Brew with Baileys Flavoured Infused Foam
Baileys Cold Brew with Baileys Flavoured Infused Foam from Tim Hortons.
Of all of the drinks I tried, the Baileys Cold Brew with Baileys Flavoured Infused Foam is my least favourite, but it's still pretty good!
As I mentioned earlier, I'm not the biggest fan of Tim Hortons' coffee, so it's perhaps unsurprising that I wasn't into the cold brew, although the Baileys did make it better than I remember it to be.
The cold foam though is very yummy and adds some lightness to the drink, and the powder on top is a delight. If you're into Timmies coffee, you'll likely enjoy this fun concoction — it's just not for me!
Baileys Boston Cream Dream Donut
A Baileys Boston Cream Dream Donut from Tim Hortons.
Much like the Iced Capp, I usually find Boston Cream Donuts to be much too sweet, but once again, the Baileys cuts the sugariness a bit and instead adds richness.
Instead of the sweet custard filling you usually find in the donut, it has more of a balanced, creamy flavour, and the chocolate sprinkles on top give it some fun texture that the original doesn't have.
I think this is a definite upgrade to the Boston Cream and it deserves a permanent spot on the menu.
The donut isn't available in stores as yet — if you want to give it a try, you'll have to wait until November 20! Sorry!
The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie
The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie.
And lastly, from November 13 to 19, if you buy a Holiday Smile Cookie, all of the proceeds will be donated to Canadian charities and community groups across the country, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.
This year, the Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie is a delicious white chocolate chip sugar cookie that's infused with seasonally appropriate red and green sprinkles that gets finished off with a hand-decorated smile in white icing. While the cookie is very, very sweet, it's also very cute and supports a great cause.
"For more than 25 years, Tim Hortons guests have come to know and love the annual Smile Cookie campaign, which has raised over $111 million in its history," says the company. "Now, to celebrate the heartwarming impact of kindness during the holiday season, Tim Hortons is launching its first-ever national Holiday Smile Cookie campaign."
Out of all of the treats that I tried at the Tim Hortons Holiday Market, my two favourites were the Baileys Boston Cream Dream Donut and the Baileys Iced Capp, both of which I'll definitely be ordering again before the holiday season ends.
I also recently had the chance to check out the Starbucks 2023 holiday menu that launched at the beginning of November, and my favourite drink from their lineup also happens to be an iced beverage (ad a new addition for the company!).
The Iced Gingerbread Oat Chai Latte is cool and refreshing and pairs delightfully with the gingerbread and chai spices for a little hot and cold moment.
Enjoy the drinks and treats while you can, folks — they're going to be disappearing in a few months!