Jagmeet Singh & Gurkiran Kaur Showed Some Love For Atlantic Canada & Shared Cute Family Pics
"Atlantic Canada will always hold a special place in my heart."
Jagmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur took their growing family to Atlantic Canada this week and shared some love for Canada's east coast.
NDP party leader Singh and his wife Kaur both posted idyllic photos to their Instagram pages from St. John's in Newfoundland and Labrador and gushed about the province.
"Atlantic Canada will always hold a special place in my heart," Singh shared in his caption.
The Canadian politician also shared that he was actually raised in St. John's from the time he was two until he was seven years old.
"I know that the people here are warm and welcoming - and meeting so many of you this week was amazing," wrote Singh alongside several photos of him posing with people on the street.
"I promise, I'll keep fighting to make life more affordable for you and your family."
In a tweet, Singh shared that he was in town for the 205th St. John's Regatta, which is largely known as the "The Largest Garden Party in the World" with plenty of rowing competitions taking place, according to the Royal St. John's Regatta.
Singh shared photos of him at the Regatta posing with attendees, but despite his busy schedule, it looks like he still enjoyed some quality family time with Kaur and their toddler Anhad.
Kaur also posted some sweet photos of their family trip, including a photo of her and Singh gazing at each other in front of the water as she showcased her baby bump.
In July 2023, Kaur and Singh announced that they are expecting their second childin an Instagram post.
"@Gurkirankaur_ and I would like to officially announce that Anhad just got the biggest promotion of her life… she's going to be a big sister!! We couldn't be happier to welcome baby #2," Singh said in the announcement.
Who knows, maybe next summer, they'll visit Atlantic Canada as a family of four!