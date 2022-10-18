7 Stunning Places In Ontario That Are Like Wandering Through Vermont In The Fall
Breathe in the crisp autumn air. 🍂
You'll feel like you're in another world while wandering through these spots in Ontario. The vibrant forests, towering lookouts, and quaint towns will whisk you away to a crisp fall day in Vermont.
Button up your jacket, grab a warm latte, and enjoy the season to the fullest at these beautiful places.
Glen Stewart Ravine
Price: Free
Address: 351 Glen Manor Dr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Surround yourself with fall colours at this stunning boardwalk trail in Toronto. The hike will take you through a ravine filled with vibrant red oak and maple.
Lions Lookout Trail
Price: Free
Address: Lookout Rd., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This steep, 1.5 kilometre trail leads to a breathtaking lookout spot. You'll feel like you're in Vermont as you gaze over a lake and quaint town dotted with fall foliage.
Sharon Temple National Historic Site
Price: $6 per adult
Address: 18974 Leslie St., Sharon, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step back in time at this open-air museum, which features several historic buildings. The bright autumn hues make this spot look like a fall postcard.
West Montrose Covered Bridge
Price: Free
Address: 1 Covered Bridge Dr., West Montrose, ON
Why You Need To Go: Grab a pumpkin spice latte and head to this romantic covered bridge for all the fall feels. You can continue along the path and hike the Kissing Bridge Trailway for a full-day adventure.
The Crack Trail
Price: Prices vary
Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Killarney Provincial Park, this rugged trail takes you to a spectacular lookout over white cliffs, lakes, and fall colours.
Boyne Valley Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting rolling hills and enchanting forests, this park will whisk you away to the crisp autumn lands of Vermont.
Rattlesnake Point
Price: $9.75 per adult
Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque area is a gorgeous place to visit during the fall season. You can hike your way up to Buffalo Crag Lookout Point for some incredible views of the escarpment.
