This Singer's Tampa Tickets Are Over $10,000 & People Are Actually Buying Them
Some fans are really mad.
Bruce Springsteen is opening his tour in the U.S. on February 1 in Florida at Tampa's Amalie Arena. Tickets for his opening show are through the roof, and while some fans are mad, the most expensive section is nearly sold out!
Some seats are shy of $11,300 without taxes and fees, but the range is vast. His cheapest tickets are behind the stage, in the most elevated section starting at $179.
Center floor tickets are even cheaper than the left-stage seats, and they fluctuate from around $1,000. However, it only gets worse.
Amalie Arena seating chart for the Bruce Springsteen concert. Right: The Amalie Arena seating section for the Bruce Springsteen concert.Ticketmaster
The lowest-priced tickets in the highest-priced section are $1,147 without taxes, and the website will only let you get six seats.
Just a few rows down, the website will only let you buy two seats and the priciest seat is $11,290.
So, Narcity checked out the taxes and fees on that ticket to see how much more of an increase the tickets would be and there is a whopping service fee of $2,568.48. Taxes for both tickets are $1,633.65.
The checkout menu for Bruce Springsteen tickets.Ticketmaster
While some people have expressed their disdain for these values on Twitter, you can see in the graphs above that most of the seats are filled in gray, meaning they've been sold.
In fact, some people who are choosing cheaper payments still say the tickets are too much money and are not going.
The singer's U.S.A. tour starts on February 1 and ends on April 14.
These ticket values and seating arrangements are what were available upon publishing this article and are subject to change.
