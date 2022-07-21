NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

bruce springsteen tickets

This Singer's Tampa Tickets Are Over $10,000 & People Are Actually Buying Them

Some fans are really mad.

Florida Associate Editor
Bruce Springsteen holding up a broadway cake. Right: Amalie Arena's exterior in Tampa, FL.

Bruce Springsteen holding up a broadway cake. Right: Amalie Arena's exterior in Tampa, FL.

@springsteen | Instagram, Ppawel | Dreamstime

Bruce Springsteen is opening his tour in the U.S. on February 1 in Florida at Tampa's Amalie Arena. Tickets for his opening show are through the roof, and while some fans are mad, the most expensive section is nearly sold out!

Some seats are shy of $11,300 without taxes and fees, but the range is vast. His cheapest tickets are behind the stage, in the most elevated section starting at $179.

Center floor tickets are even cheaper than the left-stage seats, and they fluctuate from around $1,000. However, it only gets worse.

Amalie Arena seating chart for the Bruce Springsteen concert. Right: The Amalie Arena seating section for the Bruce Springsteen concert.Amalie Arena seating chart for the Bruce Springsteen concert. Right: The Amalie Arena seating section for the Bruce Springsteen concert.Ticketmaster

The lowest-priced tickets in the highest-priced section are $1,147 without taxes, and the website will only let you get six seats.

Just a few rows down, the website will only let you buy two seats and the priciest seat is $11,290.

So, Narcity checked out the taxes and fees on that ticket to see how much more of an increase the tickets would be and there is a whopping service fee of $2,568.48. Taxes for both tickets are $1,633.65.

The checkout menu for Bruce Springsteen tickets.The checkout menu for Bruce Springsteen tickets.Ticketmaster

While some people have expressed their disdain for these values on Twitter, you can see in the graphs above that most of the seats are filled in gray, meaning they've been sold.

In fact, some people who are choosing cheaper payments still say the tickets are too much money and are not going.

The singer's U.S.A. tour starts on February 1 and ends on April 14.

These ticket values and seating arrangements are what were available upon publishing this article and are subject to change.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...