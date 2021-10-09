Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News

Thanksgiving Dinner Could Be More Expensive In Canada This Year Thanks To Rising Food Prices

Be prepared to pay a bit more for potatoes, butter and bacon!

Thanksgiving Dinner Could Be More Expensive In Canada This Year Thanks To Rising Food Prices
Craig Adderley | Pexels

It could be a pricy Thanksgiving dinner this year because a few key ingredients are way more expensive than they were in 2020.

According to data from Statistics Canada, some grocery store staples cost more on average than they did last year, and it could drive up your grocery bill for the big weekend.

If you're a fan of mashed or roasted potatoes, you might be dismayed to learn that a 4.54-kilogram bag of spuds has gone from costing $9.82 on average in October 2020 to $10.67 in August 2021.

Some baking ingredients are more expensive now, too, including sugar, flour, butter and eggs, and the cost of mushrooms, carrots and onions have all increased since last Thanksgiving.

And while Statistics Canada doesn't specifically list the cost of turkey, the price of meat, in particular, has skyrocketed in Canada. CTV reports that bacon costs more now than it ever has before, and StatCan data shows that a kilogram of chicken now costs $8.13 — up from $7.94 for Thanksgiving 2010.

According to a recent survey by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab and Caddle, many Canadians are changing up the way they shop because of perceived higher prices. As a result, more people are using flyers and coupons and 49% of respondents say they're buying less meat as a result.

Canada Just Revealed The Rules For Thanksgiving Gatherings With Family & Friends

Dr. Theresa Tam said to consider asking people you'll be spending time with if they're vaccinated or not.

Adam Scotti | Prime Minister's Office, Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime

It's almost Thanksgiving in Canada and the country's top doctor has revealed how to celebrate the holiday weekend safely with family and friends.

During a COVID-19 update on October 8, Dr. Theresa Tam urged Canadians to keep gatherings small and follow local public health advice but said indoor gatherings can happen and be safer by ensuring people who are eligible to be vaccinated are, in fact, vaccinated.

Keep Reading Show less

Thanksgiving Sales In Canada You Can Shop This Long Weekend If You Can't Wait Until Black Friday

Save on an iRobot, Reebok shoes, a Vitamix blender and more!

May Ning | Narcity, @aerie | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

This October long weekend is the perfect time to unwind and spend some time with family. If you celebrate Thanksgiving, then this time of year might also mean a delicious spread of your favourite foods.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Just Revealed The Rules Around Family Gatherings This Thanksgiving Weekend

"We want families to embrace the opportunity to get together."

Government of Ontario Announcements | YouTube

Ontario just outlined its rules for family gatherings this Thanksgiving weekend and it looks a whole lot different than 2020.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, opened up about what types of gatherings will be permitted for the holiday during a press conference on Thursday.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's Everything That Is Open & Closed For The Thanksgiving 2021 Holiday In Ontario

If you need to pick up a last minute pie, here's where to go!

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime, Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Turkey day is almost here and that means you may want to pick up your groceries and hit the bank before Monday.

The Thanksgiving holiday is this Monday, October 11, and here's everything that will be closed and open.

Keep Reading Show less