The Bay's $249 Holiday Beauty Calendar Has Over $1K Worth Of Products & It's So Worth It​

25 days, 48 products? Yes please!

The Bay's 2023 Holiday Beauty Calendar. Right: Products from the calendar.
The Bay's 2023 Holiday Beauty Calendar.

The holiday season is almost upon us, and if you're looking to gift a special person (or yourself) a bit of a luxurious present, The Bay's 2023 Holiday Beauty Calendar is sure to please.

Ahead of its release on November 1 online and in stores, Narcity was able to take a look at the advent calendar offered by the iconic Canadian company, and there are a few products that have made it onto my list of favourites.

According to Hudson's Bay, the 2023 Holiday Beauty Calendar is themed "25 Days of Colour," and while it's valued at over $1,600, it retails for just $249.

Unlike other calendars where you only get one product per day, there are multiple items in most of the drawers making for a total of 48 premium goodies from beauty brands like Clinique, Clarins, Kiehl’s, Laura Mercier, Yves Saint Laurent and Bobbi Brown.

As well, there are 15 full-size products from brands like Foreo, M.A.C., Face Theory, L’Occitane, Blissy and more, which makes it feel even more fancy.

I had a chance to test out some of the products ahead of the calendar's release date, and there are a few that I'll definitely be buying again in the future.

Take a look below at all of the products in The Bay's 2023 Holiday Beauty Calendar!

Day 1

Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask and Clinique All About Eyes.

My skin has been dry AF since the change in weather, and I noticed I was getting patches of flaky skin on my cheeks that my regular moisturizer wasn't able to deal with.
With one use of the Clinique mask, my skin was visibly more hydrated when I woke up in the morning and I think this product is going to be my bestie as winter rolls in.

Day 2

Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara and Luna Nectar Moon Boost Lash and Brow Enhancing Serum.

Day 3

Three Ship Dew Drops Mushroom Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C Serum and Three Ship Brighter Days Red Algae.

I've never heard of the brand Three Ships before, so I was delighted to be introduced to them. I haven't been sleeping well lately so I decided to give the Brighter Days eye mask a try. I'll admit, I was skeptical, but it definitely made my undereye area less puffy.

It didn't completely get rid of the bags under my eyes (I'm pretty sure only two years of sleep could do that), but I'll take what I can get!

Day 4

Armani Code Le Parfum.

Day 5

Nars Mini Blush Orgasm and Nars Mini Climax Mascara.

How freaking cute are these minis? I've never seen a blush this petite and I am obsessed, it's the perfect size for your clutch during a night out.
Unfortunately, although Nars Orgasm is a cult classic, it doesn't do a lot for my brown skin, but I'll definitely be passing it along to a friend with lighter skin than mine.

Day 6

Jack Black All-Over Wash for Face, Hair and Body and Origins Peace Of Mind On The Spot Relief.

I struggle a lot with anxiety and I'm a big fan of aromatherapy as an aid to help relax me, so I was intrigued by the Origins product. It has a pretty powerful smell of peppermint and eucalyptus, which I rubbed on my nape, earlobes and temples.

While it didn't make "the weight of the world melt away," as it suggested it would, it did remind me to take some deep breaths whenever I caught a whiff, and really, that's all we can do sometimes.

Day 7

Clarins Total Eye Lift and Clarins Lip Perfector.

Day 8

Estee Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Lift Regenerating Youth Creme and Estee Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Lift Regenerating Youth Eye Creme.

Day 9

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Light Ceramide Capsules Strengthening & Refining Serum\u200b.

Day 10

Algenist Mini Genius Liquid Collagen and Skylar Vanilla Sky.

Day 11

Lanc\u00f4me Absolue Rich Cream, Lanc\u00f4me Idole Aura Eau De Parfum, Lanc\u00f4me Definicils Mascara and Lanc\u00f4me Absolue Rose.

Is anyone else obsessed with toner? Toner is one of my favourite skincare products as I feel like it creates the most noticeable effect right away, and the rose scent of the Lancôme Absolue Rose product is scrumptious.
Most toners smell quite stringent, but the sweet floral scent of this item has made it my new favourite toner.

Day 12

Mugler Angel Elixer, Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara and Yves Saint Laurent Pure Shots Eye Reboot Concentrate\u200b.

The YSL mascara is seriously impressive — like, a few coats of my lashes and it looked like I was wearing falsies.
The product is quite thick, so it'll give you more of that Kate Moss look rather than a delicate flutter, but I love it for the sheer drama it brings to my eyes.

Day 13

\u200bM.A.C. Lustreglass Lipstick in Hug Me and M.A.C. Fix + Stay.

Day 14

Lise Watier Neiges Eau De Toilette Roll On, Lise Watier Sublimessence High Concentration Age-Defying Serum, Lise Watier Sublimessence High Brightening Vitamin C Serum and Lise Watier \u200bEye Opening Vegan Mascara with Black Quinoa.

If the YSL brings drama, the Lise Watier mascara gives delicate fawn vibes. It adds more length than volume, which I sometimes prefer, and it fanned my lashes quite nicely without the need to use a curler.

I also am obsessed with the Neiges roll-on scent — it's very floral in a very heavy way, which is how I like my perfumes and a little on my wrists makes me feel like an ice princess dreaming of winter bouquets.

Day 15

Sahajan Nourish Cr\u00e8me Riche.

Day 16

Face Theory Regenacalm\u200b PRO Serum Salvator Ferragamo Signorina Eau de Parfum.

Day 17

Oscar de la Renta Bella Blanca\u200b.

Day 18

Valentino Born In Roma Intense\u200b.

Day 19

FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gel Mask.

As mentioned earlier, I'm quite tired all the time and it's starting to show on my skin, and these patches seem to actually lighten the bags under my eyes considerably.

It costs $50 and comes with 30 pairs of eye patches, and I can definitely see myself buying these again.

Day 20

Blissy Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask & Pouch \u200band Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream.

Day 21

L'Occitane Almond Hand Cream, \u200bL'Occitane Almond Shower Oil and Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette.

I recently got a manicure and got a slight lecture from my nail technician about the state of my cuticles, so I'm trying to get better at moisturizing my hands.

This little L'Occitane cream fits perfectly in my purse and has a rather neutral smell, which is perfect for when I'm on the go and don't want a heavy scent. ​

Day 22

Kiehl's Since 1851 Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum and Kiehl's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado.

Day 23

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour Eyeshadow in Rose Gold, Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Blush in Provence and Hudson's Bay 3 Piece Satin Scrunchies.

As a woman in my thirties who can never seem to figure out where the hell my hair ties are, I always appreciate getting some new scrunchies.

I really like the tension on these bands, and the satin is a bonus as it doesn't damage my curls or leave kinks in my hair.

Day 24

Cartier La Panth\u00e8re Eau de Parfum\u200b.

Day 25

\u200bForeo UFO Mini.

I wasn't entirely sure what to make of this device, but after using it for the first time, I got it.

This little doodad connects to your phone and activates certain face masks to get you results in 90 seconds as opposed to leaving a mask on for 20 minutes or longer

I feel like the mask I used absorbed more deeply into my skin and like I wasn't just wiping it off after a few minutes; it felt like a lot of it permeated and my skin felt super hydrated and bouncy, which is perfect for the upcoming winter.

So, that's everything in The Bay's 2023 Holiday Beauty Calendar, and here's which ones I'll be adding to my favourite list:

  • FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gel Mask
  • Lise Watier Neiges Eau De Toilette Roll On
  • Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara
  • Lancôme Absolue Rose
  • Three Ships Brighter Days Biodegradable Eye Mask
  • Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask

There are many other products I enjoyed, and of the few that didn't resonate with me either due to scent or colour, they'll make for great stocking stuffers for others who I know will enjoy them.

So, for $249, is The Bay's 2023 Holiday Beauty Calendar? Absolutely, and I can't wait to see what they di next year.

