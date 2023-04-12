This Whimsical Florida Town Has A Hidden Fairy Trail & It's The 'Psychic Capital Of The World'
There's a magical small town in Florida that is known as "The Psychic Capital of the World." It's a dreamer's playground and it's home to mystical stores, mediumship readings and even a hidden fairy trail to explore on your own.
The town is called Cassadaga located just north of Orlando and has a declining population of 564 people according to the U.S. Census Bureau in 2021. Though it might be scarce among locals, it's rich in spirits that date as far back as the 19th century, according to the Orange County Regional History Center.
The place is home to a Spiritualist Camp that has a hidden Fairy Trail brimming with colorful fairy wings, gnomes, flowers, and fairy dust. You can hike this trail and step into the enchantment of the town.
It's made up of paths that run through Horseshoe Park and is open to visitors every day from sunrise to sunset. At night, the fairies are said to be hard at work.
Those walking the trail could see delicate fairy houses, a rainbow of hanging leis, and fairy wings throughout this unique trail. Visitors also can sit in the Fairy Chair, a huge throne painted with wings.
The Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp was established in 1894 to teach people about spiritualism and encourage self-exploration, according to the camp's website. All are welcome, whether you are "a believer, a skeptic, or simply curious" about their practices.
It's referred to as "The Psychic Capital of the World" because of its significant population of mediums and spiritual healers in touch with nature and its laws.
There are crystal shops, a Haunted History Museum, and even an old witch's cottage.
This town truly is unlike any other and it might get you in touch with mystical beings you might not have known existed!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on September 3, 2019.
