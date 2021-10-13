Trending Tags

The Popularity Of Alberta's Premier Has Hit A New Low & Others Aren't Doing Much Better

"A new low point."

@jkenney | Instagram, @premierscottmoe | Instagram

A recent report on the approval rates of Canada's premiers is revealing that not everyone is satisfied with their local leaders.

The quarterly release from Angus Reid Institute on Wednesday, October 13 shows that Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has the lowest approval rating out of all the provincial leaders, coming in at just 22%, which is a 9% drop from last quarter.

"It's been a brutal fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta, and after characterizing the pandemic as 'over' in July, Premier Jason Kenney is bearing the brunt of what was most definitely not the 'best summer ever,'" read the release. "Just one-in-five Albertans approve of Kenney, a new low point in his two-year stint as premier."

Pretty much every premier saw a decrease in their approval rating, with Ontario's premier Doug Ford being the only person to see an increase, albeit of only 1%, which the organization calls "statistically insignificant."

Saskatchewan's premier Scott Moe had the highest decline in the percentage of approval, dropping down 17% from last quarter to 38%.

"The province's recent virus struggles appear to be reflected in the premier's approval," said the release. "For the first time in his tenure, Moe does not enjoy a majority level of approval, with only two-in-five (43%) saying they approve of him."

