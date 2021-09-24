Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - News
justin trudeau

Canada's Premiers Have Demands For Justin Trudeau Now That He's Prime Minister Again

They want a meeting with Trudeau before the end of the year!

Canada's Premiers Have Demands For Justin Trudeau Now That He's Prime Minister Again
@jkenney | Instagram, @fordnationdougford | Instagram

Just days after the election results rolled in, Canada's premiers got together and made demands of Justin Trudeau now that he's the re-elected prime minister.

The premiers, including Doug Ford and Jason Kenney, met by teleconference on September 23, where they congratulated Trudeau on his re-election and called on him to engage in a constructive dialogue with them soon about health care.

The provincial and territorial leaders urged Trudeau to hold a meeting with them about "long-term, unconditional health funding" before he does a throne speech and by the end of 2021. The leaders want a resolution to what they call a funding shortfall for health care systems because there is no "true federal funding partner."

B.C. Premier John Horgan said that the premiers are ready to work together just like Canadians expect, but they need a federal partner.

Before this, Ford congratulated Trudeau on his own but also put pressure on the PM, promising to make sure he follows through on promises made to Ontarians.

"I'm going to work with him collaboratively, in a good way, not in a bad way," the premier said. "But my number one priority over anything is protecting the people of Ontario, making sure their interests come first."

From Your Site Articles

Justin Trudeau's First Calls After Winning The Election Were To Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

They talked about the Canada-U.S. land border, women in the workforce and meeting in person.

@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @vp | Instagram

After a minority Liberal government was declared on September 20, Justin Trudeau made two phone calls as Canada's newly re-elected prime minister and both were to U.S. politicians.

Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on September 21 and the American leader offered his congratulations on the re-election. They chatted about the response to COVID-19, collaboration on the fight against climate change, and managing the Canada-U.S. land border.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Trudeau Tried To Say ‘LGBTQ2+’ & It's Actually Almost Painful To Watch (VIDEO)

Yikes, Justin!

Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube

Not even 48 hours after being re-elected as Canada's prime minister, a video of Justin Trudeau attempting (and failing) to say the acronym LGBTQ2+ has gone viral.

The clip shows the PM speaking on the campaign trail in Mississauga, ahead of the federal election on September 20, responding to a question about the rise in hate over the past few years.

Keep Reading Show less

Ford 'Reluctant' Of Vaccine Certificates But Top Doc Says It Will Be In Place Until Spring

Vaccine certificates could phase out in spring 2022, says Dr. Peter Jüni.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Marian Vejcik | Dreamstime

Premier Doug Ford said vaccine certificates will not be in effect "for a day longer than we have to" in a press conference on Wednesday.

In fact, Ford admitted to being reluctant to the idea himself and addressed that not everyone is happy with the certificates.

Keep Reading Show less

Doug Ford Finally Explained Where He's Been After Ontarians Called Him Out For Being MIA

Where in the world was Premier Ford? 🕵️

@fordnationdougford | Instagram

Ontarians have been wondering just where the heck Premier Doug Ford has been hiding, especially leading up to the recent federal election, when he was nowhere to be found.

People on the internet have been joking about Ford's absence and putting forth their theories. One person compared the premier to the elusive Sasquatch for taking the title as the "reigning hide and seek world champion." Another assumed Erin O'Toole locked him in a basement until after the election.

In a press conference on Wednesday, September 22, Ford spoke about what he has been up to lately.

Keep Reading Show less