The Revlon Blow Dryer Brush & 8 Other Must-Have Hairstyling Tools You Need In 2022
You'll never have a bad hair day again!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
It used to be nearly impossible to achieve salon-quality hairstyles at home but nowadays, brands are coming out with ingenious tools so we can create frizz-free blowouts ourselves without spending a fortune.
A good hairstyling tool is key to gorgeous, effortless style. While there's no shortage of quality flat irons, curling wands and hair dryer brushes on the market, sometimes it can be tricky to pick the right one to buy. Do you get the expensive product because it has the highest rating online or do you roll the dice and get the one that's the cheapest?
We're here to help you make a solid investment and feel good about your purchases when it comes to hair care. Whatever your hair type, needs or budget may be, these are the best hairstyling tools worth investing in this year.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
This is one of the most popular blow dryer brushes on Amazon and for good reason. This cost-effective tool can dry and style hair all at the same time. It's often called "the holy grail of hair dyers," garnering over 28,000 reviews and an average 4.5-star rating.
Revlon One-Step 1-1/2" Root Booster Round Brush Dryer
The newest invention from Revlon is much smaller and rounder than the Hot Air Brush, making it easier to get right into the root for extra volume. It's perfect for styling curtain bangs, layers and short hair.
This tool doesn't have as much love in terms of reviews but one shopper does say it's "amazing. Way better than the Dyson one."
Beachwaver B1 Pink Sunset
Celebs like Kendall Jenner and Camila Cabello have all used this high-tech curling iron so you know it's good. If you want to achieve mermaid waves, the Beachwaver makes it super easy. It has a ceramic one-inch barrel that creates curls in seconds because it does all the rotating for you.
Remington 1" Anti-Static Flat Iron
When it comes to flat irons on Amazon, the Remington has the best score with almost 30,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. It also happens to be one of the most affordable flat irons around! What this iron has that others don't is amazing anti-static technology that reduces the amount of flyaways by 50%.
Amika High Tide Deep Wave Hair Crimper
Crimped hair has made a major comeback and if you want to achieve the retro look, you'll need a three-barrel tool like this one from Amika. It'll create flawless, crease-free beach waves on all hair types and textures, even super thick strands.
Reviews on Sephora are impressive. "So easy to use, looks fantastic, and stays wavy for days. I get so many compliments every time I use this," one reviewer says.
Bed Head Deep Waver
This Bed Head crimper often gets referred to as "an Amika dupe" by popular YouTubers. It has over 36,000 ratings on Amazon. For $117 less, you can essentially achieve the same beachy waves that hold all day (with a little hairspray, of course).
Remington 1" Multi-Styler with Twist and Curl Technology
If you're on a super tight budget and can only drop money on one tool, let it be this mega versatile wand from Remington. The twisted plates — which you never see anywhere else — allow you to create multiple styles like tight, long-lasting curls, loose waves, or smooth and straight.
Revlon Nano Diamond Travel Dryer
What makes a great blow dryer? Adjustable settings, attachments, wattage and ion technology for starters. This Revlon blow dryer ticks all the boxes. The neat thing about this tool is that it folds down which is great for travel. Sometimes you can't trust those generic hotel hair dryers.
Dyson Supersonic
You don't have to be a professional hairstylist to know that nothing beats a Dyson. This groundbreaking hair dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage. For a whopping $500, you get five styling attachments that prevent flyaways and leave hair silky-smooth and shiny.